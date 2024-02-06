Out of the past: June 11

Enrollment in Cape Girardeau kindergarten classes will be the luck of the draw for some students next fall; 71 kindergarteners are already enrolled in Charles C. Clippard Elementary School's two kindergarten classes, 21 more students than the school can handle; principal Stan Seiler recently informed parents in the district that a lottery process will decide which students will be reassigned to a different school within the district.
Three Southeast Missouri communities -- Malden, Kennett and Charleston -- are among the seven still in the running for a $73 million maximum-security prison, which will provide 400 jobs and a $9.1 million in payroll; the other Missouri communities are Chillicothe, Lewistown, Licking and Trenton; all seven communities were rated "excellent" by the state and its consultants as prospects to host the prison.
Richard D. Steiner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Steiner of Jackson, is ordained in a morning service at Zion Lutheran Church at Pocahontas, his home parish; he is a graduate of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis; guest speaker at the ordination is the Rev. Walter Reiss.
The Rev. Walter C. Loeber, pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau since its beginning Jan. 1, 1967, has accepted a call to assume the position of director of public relations and development at St. Paul's College in Concordia, Missouri; June 25 will be his last Sunday in the pulpit here.
The exodus from Smelterville, the second in 60 days, starts as 35 families and their belongings are moved out of the low-lying parts of the area by city and private trucks in advance of floodwater certain to inundate the district; household effects are being trucked to Park Theater on Broadway for storage, while those families who can't find other shelter are being housed at the Consolidated School of Aviation on Highway 74, women and children in one building, men in another.
Those attending last night's Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce "town hall" program at Trinity Lutheran School were given information on three community developments: lack of funds for both the William Street and Highway 74 road building programs, support for downtown parking meters and the findings of the city Flood Control Commission in conference with the U.S. Engineers.
Judge C.B. Faris and attaches of Federal Court arrive in Cape Girardeau at noon to open a special session of district court here Monday morning; with Faris are District Clerk James J. O'Connor, District Attorney James Carroll, special investigator John C. Dyott and Deputy Marshal John Kennedy; grand jurors are to report at 10 a.m. Monday.
Lynn W. Nevins, student in St. Louis, is the third Cape Girardeau veteran to receive his bonus money from the state for military service; he received $190, the largest amount yet obtained here; this represents 19 months' service; Nevins enlisted in Company L, Cape Girardeau's company in the National Guard, and served overseas with that company; he was seriously wounded and at one time was reported killed in action.
-- Sharon K. Sanders