Out of the past: June 11

1997

Enrollment in Cape Girardeau kindergarten classes will be the luck of the draw for some students next fall; 71 kindergarteners are already enrolled in Charles C. Clippard Elementary School's two kindergarten classes, 21 more students than the school can handle; principal Stan Seiler recently informed parents in the district that a lottery process will decide which students will be reassigned to a different school within the district.

Three Southeast Missouri communities -- Malden, Kennett and Charleston -- are among the seven still in the running for a $73 million maximum-security prison, which will provide 400 jobs and a $9.1 million in payroll; the other Missouri communities are Chillicothe, Lewistown, Licking and Trenton; all seven communities were rated "excellent" by the state and its consultants as prospects to host the prison.

1972

Richard D. Steiner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Steiner of Jackson, is ordained in a morning service at Zion Lutheran Church at Pocahontas, his home parish; he is a graduate of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis; guest speaker at the ordination is the Rev. Walter Reiss.

The Rev. Walter C. Loeber, pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau since its beginning Jan. 1, 1967, has accepted a call to assume the position of director of public relations and development at St. Paul's College in Concordia, Missouri; June 25 will be his last Sunday in the pulpit here.