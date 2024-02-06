Out of the past: June 11

1995

The Rev. Jim Caughlan, pastor of Evangelical United Church of Christ, and his family recently visited Carron Hall United Church in rural Jamaica as part of a church-wide partnership program; in this program, churches of the world are "twinned" with churches in other countries.

An estimated 50,000 people enjoyed the two-day Riverfest that ended last night with the traditional fireworks display; the event was almost canceled after Thursday's heavy rain and storms; Friday's attendance was low, but Saturday proved to be a busy day for Riverfest volunteers.

1970

A proposal to purchase 63 voting machines for Cape Girardeau County elections and to consolidate some precincts in order to reduce the number of machines that would be required is submitted to the County Court; the proposal is submitted by the Automatic Voting Machine Division of AVM Corp., a voting-machine manufacturer in Jamestown, New York.

Seeking to challenge the "establishment" to solve various problems on local and national levels, a Cape Girardeau chapter of the New Democratic Coalition is being organized under the leadership of Edwin A. O'Donnell, a State College instructor; O'Donnell sees the biggest local concern as the lack of adequate housing; he says the NDC will promote public housing for low-income persons.