Out of the past: June 10

1996

If all goes according to plan, by the end of next year most of Cape Girardeau County's official paperwork will be shredded; there's no cover-up, corruption or scandal; the official documents and other county paperwork are simply being transferred to computer disk in order to save space; in some cases up to 5,000 pages a day are finding their way to various rooms in the county courthouse and administration building, where they've been stacking up for years.

Ford Groves Motor Co. is taking on a new look at Jackson; construction has started on a $300,000 showroom facility at the company's Jackson site, 825 E. Highway 61; the Jackson Ford Groves site opened in 1986.

1971

Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., R-Cape Girardeau, left, debates Missouri's money woes with Democratic Gov. Warren E. Hastings, right. KFVS taped the debate June 9, 1971, and aired it that evening. Serving as moderator was KFVS's Don McNeely, center. (Southeast Missourian archive)

In a televised debate last night, Missouri Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, a Democrat, and Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., R-Cape Girardeau, exchanged potent potshots, but shed little light on the state's money woes; Pierce accused the Hearnes administration of practicing "shoe box" financing that confuses Missourians, while Hearnes said Pierce likes to make people believe he is an authority on finance but really doesn't understand the state's revenue system.

The City of Cape Girardeau and three of its officials have been ordered to issue a building permit previously denied an applicant, John H. Freeze and others, or to appear in Common Pleas Court June 23 to show cause for the refusal; Judge W. Osler Statler gives the order in an alternative writ of mandamus issued at the request of Mr. and Mrs. Freeze and J.P. Streett and Co. Inc., Realtors suing in the name of the State of Missouri; the petitioners seek the permit for construction of a service station and car wash on two lots on the northwest corner of William and South Benton streets.