Out of the past: June 10

1993

Two storm systems passing through Cape Girardeau yesterday pelted the city with more than an inch of rain and brought high winds forceful enough to uproot trees on the north end.

Central Hardware in Cape Girardeau, 271 S. Broadview St., is one of the company's stores that will close before the end of the year in an organizational restructuring; the Cape Girardeau store is one of four to be closed in Missouri.

1968

A State College class of 745 students, sweltering in high humidity under black robes, was admonished last night on the green turf of Houck Stadium not to remain silent while the "destructive revolutionists" lead the nation to chaos and disorder; Chester M. Brown, board of Allied Chemical Co., whose formative years were spent in Cape Girardeau, was the commencement speaker.

The Blue Angels, officially known as the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, land at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport on schedule at 10 a.m.; they meet with city and Chamber of Commerce representatives, and then talk briefly with newsmen, before flying on to St. Louis to spend the night; they will be back tomorrow for a practice performance, and their main performance is set for Wednesday afternoon, during airport dedication ceremonies.