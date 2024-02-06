Out of the past: June 10

Two storm systems passing through Cape Girardeau yesterday pelted the city with more than an inch of rain and brought high winds forceful enough to uproot trees on the north end.
Central Hardware in Cape Girardeau, 271 S. Broadview St., is one of the company's stores that will close before the end of the year in an organizational restructuring; the Cape Girardeau store is one of four to be closed in Missouri.
A State College class of 745 students, sweltering in high humidity under black robes, was admonished last night on the green turf of Houck Stadium not to remain silent while the "destructive revolutionists" lead the nation to chaos and disorder; Chester M. Brown, board of Allied Chemical Co., whose formative years were spent in Cape Girardeau, was the commencement speaker.
The Blue Angels, officially known as the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, land at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport on schedule at 10 a.m.; they meet with city and Chamber of Commerce representatives, and then talk briefly with newsmen, before flying on to St. Louis to spend the night; they will be back tomorrow for a practice performance, and their main performance is set for Wednesday afternoon, during airport dedication ceremonies.
Owners of Main Street stores here, rapidly rehabilitating their recently flooded establishments, report the amount of damage suffered from the Mississippi River's record overflow is considerably less than appearances might suggest; in the retail business district, the actual property damage probably won't exceed $15,000 to $20,000; the total damage, taking in the industrial district and the dwellings inundated, likely will be above the $75,000 mark.
Those who have rooms or apartments for rent are urged to advertise them, for they are badly needed for wives of officers of the service branches and of Harris Field cadets; H.V. Beal, USO manager, says there is nearly an emergency need for rooms.
The remains of John Guyler, a black soldier who died at Camp Lewis, Tacoma, Washington, on June 1 arrives on the early Frisco train; the body will be buried tomorrow at Fairmount Cemetery, with the services being conducted by the Rev. J.G. Hayes of Charleston, Missouri, and M.S. Smith of St. James A.M.E. Church; Guyler, 22, was drafted last October; the dead soldier will be given a military funeral by a squad of the Cape Girardeau Home Guards.
The Rev. J. Pendleton Scruggs, pastor of First Baptist Church and of the North Cape Baptist Church, resigns his pastorate to take up YMCA work in the Army camps in the United States.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
