Out of the past: June 10

At a joint meeting yesterday of the Cape Girardeau City Council and the Airport Advisory Board, the council unanimously recommended a proposal by Lone Star Airlines of Fort Worth, Texas, to provide air service between Cape Girardeau, Memphis and St. Louis; the U.S. Department of Transportation must still approve the plan.
Edward D. "Chip" Robertson, the chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, presided over the lowest court in the land Tuesday, hearing traffic cases in municipal court at Cape Girardeau City Hall in the evening; it was an attempt to teach people about the state court system.
Rep. Marvin E. Proffer of Jackson, vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, says prospects appear favorable for the restoration of funds to at least start the proposed marina at Trail of Tears State Park; the $160,000 appropriations for the money has been passed by the House, but dropped by the Senate; a House-Senate conference committee is working on differences on money matters.
Grades are being established and shoulders are being widened along South West End Boulevard to prepare for street improvement from College to Highway 74; the road will be paved with asphalt concrete.
Preliminary arrangements are being completed by the Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board for four days of registration late this month for 18- and 19-year-old youths who, while not subject at present to military training, may be called to take jobs in wartime industries; registration will be June 27-30 at centers at the American Legion halls in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
It is reported unofficially that the Frisco Railroad proposes to discontinue operation of the two remaining passenger trains on the branch line from Brooks Junction, through Kennett to Hayti, Missouri; motor buses may be substituted for the trains.
The men of the Cape Girardeau company of the new Sixth Missouri Regiment were mustered in yesterday evening; officers were then selected: captain, Wilson C. Bain; first lieutenant, Howard N. Frissell, and second lieutenant, Harry W. Gaines.
The I.X.L. class of Centenary Methodist Church, chaperoned by its teacher, Rush Limbaugh, enjoys a long hike in the evening out the Sprigg Street Road and back of the Normal School; during the time for resting, the lads toast marshmallows over a fine bed of coals and listen to stories told by Limbaugh.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
