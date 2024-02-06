Out of the past: June 10

1992

At a joint meeting yesterday of the Cape Girardeau City Council and the Airport Advisory Board, the council unanimously recommended a proposal by Lone Star Airlines of Fort Worth, Texas, to provide air service between Cape Girardeau, Memphis and St. Louis; the U.S. Department of Transportation must still approve the plan.

Edward D. "Chip" Robertson, the chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, presided over the lowest court in the land Tuesday, hearing traffic cases in municipal court at Cape Girardeau City Hall in the evening; it was an attempt to teach people about the state court system.

1967

Rep. Marvin E. Proffer of Jackson, vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, says prospects appear favorable for the restoration of funds to at least start the proposed marina at Trail of Tears State Park; the $160,000 appropriations for the money has been passed by the House, but dropped by the Senate; a House-Senate conference committee is working on differences on money matters.

Grades are being established and shoulders are being widened along South West End Boulevard to prepare for street improvement from College to Highway 74; the road will be paved with asphalt concrete.