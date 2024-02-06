Out of the past: June 1

If funding can be found, it is planned to move the Southeast Missouri Regional Crime Lab from its present location on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University to the Tlapek building at Ellis and Merriwether streets; the building, which is used by the university's physical plant, would require substantial renovations estimated at $700,000.
BENTON, Mo. -- A fire yesterday morning apparently began when a candle was left burning in the Scott County Courthouse, but was quickly extinguished without major damage to the building; the fire was detected shortly before 2 a.m., when deputies from the Scott County Sheriff's Office and officer Roy Moore of the Benton Police Department heard an alarm and detected smoke coming from the office of Scott County Prosecutor Cristy Baker-Neal.
Cape Girardeau will offer an expanded summer recreation program for its youth involving coeducational instruction in tennis, golf and gymnastics; baseball, basketball and weight training for boys, and afternoon playground activities for younger children.
Computerized construction scheduling of the Student Union building at Southeast Missouri State University campus may be used in an effort to speed construction and cut costs; the university's Board of Regents yesterday authorized the spending of $5,000 to initiate a feasibility study of computerized construction scheduling, recommended by Pearce and Pearce Inc., St. Louis architectural firm.
The remains of 22 Southeast Missouri service men, including three from Cape Girardeau and others from nearby communities, are being returned to the United States from Manila aboard the Army Transport Lt. George W.G. Boyce; the service men from Cape Girardeau are 1st Lt. Arthur C. Vandivort, T-4 Albert A. Hesse and Pfc. Clinton H. Copen, all of whom served in the Army during World War II.
Two armed bandits held up E.O. Dunkin in his grocery store at 319 Good Hope St. shortly after noon yesterday, fleeing with $557.94; Dunkin was in the store alone when the pair walked in at 12:40 p.m. and asked for two loaves of bread; while making change for a $20, Dunkin took his billfold out, and the thieves pulled their guns; the proprietor was unhurt.
The establishment of a florist shop on Broadway and the making of improvements at the greenhouse on Pacific Street are contained in an announcement made by Charles H. Gelven, florist, that he will retire shortly from active participation in business; he announces he has sold a half interest in the greenhouse to John Knaup, a former owner, and will let Knaup and his son, Joseph Gelven, manage the business.
Clara Krueger, teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High School and a 1915 graduate, was elected president of the Central Alumni Association at the annual gathering held last night at Centenary Methodist Church; 110 members of the association were present for the banquet.
