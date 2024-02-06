Out of the past: June 1

1998

If funding can be found, it is planned to move the Southeast Missouri Regional Crime Lab from its present location on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University to the Tlapek building at Ellis and Merriwether streets; the building, which is used by the university's physical plant, would require substantial renovations estimated at $700,000.

BENTON, Mo. -- A fire yesterday morning apparently began when a candle was left burning in the Scott County Courthouse, but was quickly extinguished without major damage to the building; the fire was detected shortly before 2 a.m., when deputies from the Scott County Sheriff's Office and officer Roy Moore of the Benton Police Department heard an alarm and detected smoke coming from the office of Scott County Prosecutor Cristy Baker-Neal.

1973

Cape Girardeau will offer an expanded summer recreation program for its youth involving coeducational instruction in tennis, golf and gymnastics; baseball, basketball and weight training for boys, and afternoon playground activities for younger children.

Computerized construction scheduling of the Student Union building at Southeast Missouri State University campus may be used in an effort to speed construction and cut costs; the university's Board of Regents yesterday authorized the spending of $5,000 to initiate a feasibility study of computerized construction scheduling, recommended by Pearce and Pearce Inc., St. Louis architectural firm.