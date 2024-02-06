Out of the past: June 1

1996

After talking to a suicidal man perched 60 feet above the railing of the Mississippi River bridge here early yesterday morning for more than an hour, reserve police officer Debi Oliver was able to persuade him to come down; police officer Bridget Huff and firefighter Brad Dillow went up in the fire department's aerial truck to bring him down.

Police Chief Howard Boyd Jr. may permanently park Cape Girardeau Police Department's two motorcycles in the wake of serious injuries to two officers within the past two years; Boyd said he had considered grounding the department's two motorcycles after the accident two years ago, but other officers talked him out of it; Cape Girardeau is the only major city in Southeast Missouri with a motorcycle unit and one of only two major cities in the region that have motorcycle officers; the other is Carbondale, Illinois.

1971

Western Union telegraph machines in Cape Girardeau and across the nation are quiet, stilled by a strike called by two unions representing 20,100 employees; agencies in 12 Southeast Missouri communities and two main offices in the area are shut down; three employees of the Cape Girardeau office and one at Sikeston are on strike.

Fishermen line up their boats at Lake Girardeau and take off at the stroke of noon like runners from a starting gun; the reopening of the Cape Girardeau County impoundment after two years for restocking brings a surge of more than 200 anglers ready to do battle with bass, bluegill or whatever might hit their lures.