Out of the past: June 1

The last three families staying at the emergency shelter at Cape Girardeau Central High School moved out Tuesday night as the American Red Cross closed the shelter and turned the page from emergency to recovery services; the Mississippi River is expected to begin falling today at Cape Girardeau; the stage yesterday was 45.3 feet and steady.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri has two new official symbols with a kick: the mule and square dancing; Gov. Mel Carnahan yesterday signed lighthearted legislation designating the Missouri mule as the official state animal, and the square dance as Missouri's official folk dance.
Graduating students at State College were warned last night that continued college campus disruptions could force the American people to make a painful choice between anarchy and repression; the remarks were those of Missouri Gov. Warren E. Hearnes when he spoke at the college's 96th commencement in Houck Physical Education Building, after rain forced the ceremonies indoors.
Walter J. Stafford, son of Minnie Stafford of Cape Girardeau, has announced his candidacy for the Wayne County, Michigan, Board of Commissioners; he is seeking election in the 10th District, which includes all of Highland Park, Michigan, and an adjacent section of Detroit; a 1965 graduate of Central High, Stafford is a teacher at Lewis Business College in Detroit and the author of a book, "Politics in an Urban Society."
Cape Girardeau's tiny municipal swimming pool at Fairground Park drew near record patronage yesterday; the first real hot summer weather sent 430 paying customers, most of them youngsters, to the park to pay $66.50 for the use of the pool; there was barely enough room in the pool in the afternoon to get wet, let alone swim.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce-sponsored summer playground program is proving popular with youngsters; 710 children participated in the program yesterday; but only 131 persons and firms have shown enough interest to contribute to its support; these have turned in $676; considerably more than $1,000 will be needed.
The bridge across the smaller ditch of the Diversion Channel on the Rock Levee Road is being repaired by the Cape Special Road District; this is only a temporary structure and will bear an ordinary load safely, but officials with the district caution against trucks with extra heavy loads going over it.
The services of Frank Grayson have been secured by the Farm Bureau to grade the wool pool in Jackson on June 7; for several years Grayson has been employed as a wool sorter by a commercial wool house in Philadelphia and is now employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
