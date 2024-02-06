Out of the past: June 1

1995

The last three families staying at the emergency shelter at Cape Girardeau Central High School moved out Tuesday night as the American Red Cross closed the shelter and turned the page from emergency to recovery services; the Mississippi River is expected to begin falling today at Cape Girardeau; the stage yesterday was 45.3 feet and steady.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri has two new official symbols with a kick: the mule and square dancing; Gov. Mel Carnahan yesterday signed lighthearted legislation designating the Missouri mule as the official state animal, and the square dance as Missouri's official folk dance.

1970

Graduating students at State College were warned last night that continued college campus disruptions could force the American people to make a painful choice between anarchy and repression; the remarks were those of Missouri Gov. Warren E. Hearnes when he spoke at the college's 96th commencement in Houck Physical Education Building, after rain forced the ceremonies indoors.

Walter J. Stafford, son of Minnie Stafford of Cape Girardeau, has announced his candidacy for the Wayne County, Michigan, Board of Commissioners; he is seeking election in the 10th District, which includes all of Highland Park, Michigan, and an adjacent section of Detroit; a 1965 graduate of Central High, Stafford is a teacher at Lewis Business College in Detroit and the author of a book, "Politics in an Urban Society."