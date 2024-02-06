Out of the past: June 1

Southeast Missouri State University has been selected to participate in a new loan program, beginning in the 1995-96 academic year; the new program will allow students to skip the bank and borrow money directly from the federal government; Southeast is one of 983 schools selected to participate in the new loan program.
Peggy Barringer feels confident the 1994 Riverfest committee has assembled a potent enough entertainment package to "blow the roof off" of downtown Cape Girardeau June 10-11; corporate sponsors have allowed the committee to book Martina McBride and Ozark Mountain Daredevils.
Ardle E. Page, a graduate of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, is ordained in the afternoon at Eisleben Lutheran Church in Illmo; a native of Shelton, Washington, Page served as pulpit supply along with other seminarians at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville, Missouri, during his last year at the seminary; he will succeed the Rev. William Rempfer as pastor of Eisleben in June.
William I. Kuehn of the Society of Jesus will be ordained to the Catholic priesthood Wednesday by Bishop George J. Gottwald, auxiliary bishop of St. Louis at St. Louis Cathedral; he is the son of Marie Kuehn of Cape Girardeau and the late Harold R. Kuehn; William Kuehhn, a native of Cape Girardeau, attended St. Vincent Parochial School and was a member of the first graduating class of Notre Dame High School in 1955.
Property owners in the Main Street business district met last night at the Chamber of Commerce building and selected a committee to represent them in an effort to secure favorable government action in alleviating future Mississippi River floods; property owners endorse a plan that calls for construction of a retaining wall "east of the Frisco Railroad tracks and that a hydraulic fill be made behind this wall to a height sufficient for protection from future floods."
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd W. Hobbs of Cape Girardeau have purchased the drug store and confectionery at 1127 Broadway from Mr. and Mrs. F.E. Dormeyer; the deal was for the business only, Mr. and Mrs. Hobbs taking a lease from the Dormeyers on the building; Mr. and Mrs. Dormeyer are planning an extended vacation.
A number of auto parties visit the Cape Rock property, among them being directors of the new Cape Rock Park Association that recently purchased the property, and other Girardeans interested in the development of the picturesque spot; the cars go over the Capaha Trail and the Cape Rock Drive to Cape Rock Point, after which walks are taken over various portions of the 107 acres of the new park.
Illmo retains its lead in the Southeast Missouri Baseball League, the railroaders defeating Charleston by a score of 6-5, while Sikeston trimmed Cape Girardeau 2-1.
