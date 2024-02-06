Out of the past: June 1

1994

Southeast Missouri State University has been selected to participate in a new loan program, beginning in the 1995-96 academic year; the new program will allow students to skip the bank and borrow money directly from the federal government; Southeast is one of 983 schools selected to participate in the new loan program.

Peggy Barringer feels confident the 1994 Riverfest committee has assembled a potent enough entertainment package to "blow the roof off" of downtown Cape Girardeau June 10-11; corporate sponsors have allowed the committee to book Martina McBride and Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

1969

Ardle E. Page, a graduate of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, is ordained in the afternoon at Eisleben Lutheran Church in Illmo; a native of Shelton, Washington, Page served as pulpit supply along with other seminarians at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville, Missouri, during his last year at the seminary; he will succeed the Rev. William Rempfer as pastor of Eisleben in June.

William I. Kuehn of the Society of Jesus will be ordained to the Catholic priesthood Wednesday by Bishop George J. Gottwald, auxiliary bishop of St. Louis at St. Louis Cathedral; he is the son of Marie Kuehn of Cape Girardeau and the late Harold R. Kuehn; William Kuehhn, a native of Cape Girardeau, attended St. Vincent Parochial School and was a member of the first graduating class of Notre Dame High School in 1955.