Out of the past: June 1

1993

Should 8th District U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson decide to seek the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, Emerson's chief of staff, Lloyd Smith, said he will seriously consider seeking his boss' House seat; Smith has been on the congressman's staff since March 1981, two months after Emerson took office.

Union Electric linemen and emergency personnel worked more than an hour to repair a break in a natural gas main in the 1400 block of Broadway in the evening; a jogger passing by Capaha Park noticed the smell of natural gas and the hiss of the broken pipe, which is more than 3 feet underground.

1968

Cape Girardeau's major street maintenance program is underway for the second consecutive summer, with workers resurfacing Ellis Street from Independence to North Street; south from Independence to Good Hope, the resurfacing has been completed; besides Ellis, other streets to be resurfaced this summer as time allows are Hickory, Locust, Pacific, Water, Jefferson, Henderson, Benton, Maple and Park.

The city park tax, to be decided June 11 in a special election, apparently will be declared approved if it receives a simple majority; Mayor A. Robert Pierce Jr., said this is the position the City Park Board has taken and that he will urge the City Council to accept; there is an informal statement from the attorney general's office to support the position.