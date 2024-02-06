Out of the past: June 1

Should 8th District U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson decide to seek the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, Emerson's chief of staff, Lloyd Smith, said he will seriously consider seeking his boss' House seat; Smith has been on the congressman's staff since March 1981, two months after Emerson took office.
Union Electric linemen and emergency personnel worked more than an hour to repair a break in a natural gas main in the 1400 block of Broadway in the evening; a jogger passing by Capaha Park noticed the smell of natural gas and the hiss of the broken pipe, which is more than 3 feet underground.
Cape Girardeau's major street maintenance program is underway for the second consecutive summer, with workers resurfacing Ellis Street from Independence to North Street; south from Independence to Good Hope, the resurfacing has been completed; besides Ellis, other streets to be resurfaced this summer as time allows are Hickory, Locust, Pacific, Water, Jefferson, Henderson, Benton, Maple and Park.
The city park tax, to be decided June 11 in a special election, apparently will be declared approved if it receives a simple majority; Mayor A. Robert Pierce Jr., said this is the position the City Park Board has taken and that he will urge the City Council to accept; there is an informal statement from the attorney general's office to support the position.
Damage estimated at more than $2,000 is done by fire to the frame dwelling of Paul Dietrich, 501 Washington Ave., shortly before 5 a.m.; the entire interior of the 1 1/2-story house is charred by fire, the origin of which is unknown; Dietrich and his son, Ben Dietrich, had to be rescued from the flames by firefighters.
The first members of an administrative staff to have charge of the Navy's enlisted group of trainees at the Teachers College arrive and, with college officials, begin mapping the program of educational training for 335 seamen; those here are Lt. (j.g.) Richard F. Morrissey, who came here from New York, and Dr. Robert L. Tolle from Los Angeles.
Manager Eugene A. Hart of the Public Utilities Co., told The Missourian one of two things must be done soon, so far as the street cars are concerned; the fare must be increased to 6 cents or the cars must stop running; he said the price of coal and all materials have increased to such an extent that the company is losing money on the operation of the cars.
The special election held in Cape Girardeau yesterday for the levying of a special tax of 50 cents for school purposes was carried by 136 more votes than the necessary two-thirds majority; passage of the measure assures better conditions, teachers, equipment and a better school system generally.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
