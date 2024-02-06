Out of the past: July 9

1998

Dr. Dan Tallent will end his brief career as superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District when his contact ends June 30; the Cape Girardeau Board of Education released a statement announcing Tallent's decision after meeting in closed session yesterday afternoon at the Vocational-Technical School; Tallent told the board June 29 that he doesn't want to consider a new contract; he was hired in January 1996, after the school board bought out the contract of then-superintendent Neyland Clark.

Southeast Missouri State University's polytechnic building has yet to be built, but it already has a name; the Board of Regents has voted to name the structure after Otto and Della Seabaugh; the couple has agreed to donate more than $1 million to help fund construction of the school's planned technology building.

1973

Nearly 250 people from Cape Girardeau and surrounding communities were on hand yesterday at noon to greet a group of voyagers who landed on the riverfront here while reenacting the 1673 journey of Sieur Louis Jolliet and Pere Jacques Marquette down the Mississippi; the travelers, who docked at the landing between Broadway and Themis Street, were escorted by a group a canoeists from Honkers Boat Club.

CAIRO, Ill. -- A three-day celebration of the 300-year anniversary of Sieur Louis Jolliet and Pere Jacques Marquette's exploration down the Mississippi River was interrupted by tragedy here yesterday afternoon; Donald E. Lahaie, 39, speedboat racer from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, was fatally injured during a two-boat mishap in the Ohio River about 5 p.m.; the accident occurred during speedboat races.