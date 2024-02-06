Out of the past: July 9

Dr. Dan Tallent will end his brief career as superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District when his contact ends June 30; the Cape Girardeau Board of Education released a statement announcing Tallent's decision after meeting in closed session yesterday afternoon at the Vocational-Technical School; Tallent told the board June 29 that he doesn't want to consider a new contract; he was hired in January 1996, after the school board bought out the contract of then-superintendent Neyland Clark.
Southeast Missouri State University's polytechnic building has yet to be built, but it already has a name; the Board of Regents has voted to name the structure after Otto and Della Seabaugh; the couple has agreed to donate more than $1 million to help fund construction of the school's planned technology building.
Nearly 250 people from Cape Girardeau and surrounding communities were on hand yesterday at noon to greet a group of voyagers who landed on the riverfront here while reenacting the 1673 journey of Sieur Louis Jolliet and Pere Jacques Marquette down the Mississippi; the travelers, who docked at the landing between Broadway and Themis Street, were escorted by a group a canoeists from Honkers Boat Club.
CAIRO, Ill. -- A three-day celebration of the 300-year anniversary of Sieur Louis Jolliet and Pere Jacques Marquette's exploration down the Mississippi River was interrupted by tragedy here yesterday afternoon; Donald E. Lahaie, 39, speedboat racer from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, was fatally injured during a two-boat mishap in the Ohio River about 5 p.m.; the accident occurred during speedboat races.
The appointment of Lt. Col. Percy R. Little of Cape Girardeau and Maj. Charles I. Lutz Jr., of Charleston, Missouri, to the regimental staff of the 140th Infantry, Missouri National Guard, is announced by the National Guard Bureau in Washington; Little, a veteran National Guard officer, has been appointed executive officer for the regiment and will serve as second in command to Col. Russell Boyt; Lutz has been assigned as S-3, plans and training officer, for the regiment.
Missouri Gov. Phil Donnelly yesterday appointed Judge J.C. McDowell of Charleston, Missouri, to the Springfield Court of Appeals; this will result in McDowell's resignation as circuit judge and the appointment by the governor of his successor in the district composed of Cape Girardeau, Scott and Mississippi counties.
Articles of agreement or association for the Union Sash & Door Co. have been filed in the office of the county recorder in Jackson; the company is capitalized at $75,000, divided into 750 shares of $100 each; the stock is held by M.E. Leming, C.K. Gould of Kansas City, Missouri; C.A. Himmelberger, L.E. Comer, P.B. Leming, M.E. Leming Jr., H.M. Dalton, Herman Bohl, E.H. Moore of Illmo and C.W. Henderson of Jackson; the corporation will be located at Cape Girardeau.
Fred and George Naeter, publishers of the Southeast Missourian newspaper, leave early in the day by automobile for Denver, Colorado, where they will spend six weeks and do considerable mountain touring; they have an apartment at Denver; Mrs. Fred Naeter and Nora Naeter have been there for a week.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.