Out of the past: July 9

Voter approval of a bond issue on Aug. 5 will allow the city of Jackson access to $10.54 million for improvements to city water and sewer services; sanitary sewer system improvements would be the most costly, the total cost being $7.375 million; the water projects would cost an additional $3.165 million.
An experienced uniform vendor has a fresh new line of uniforms -- and customers -- thanks to its recent purchase of a growing business; students attending St. Vincent de Paul and St. Mary Cathedral elementary schools will soon be outfitted almost exclusively by Guy's Big-Tall, 2136 William St.; Guy's recently purchased B&B Apparel, formerly J&J Apparel & Uniforms, 2027 Independence St.; the small business, owned by Don and Donna Bruce, had contracts with both schools to supply student uniforms.
A dedication service for new land purchased recently by Faith Baptist Temple is held in the afternoon and evening at the church; the land was purchased for future expansion of the church, according to the pastor, the Rev. Dallas Williams.
Charles D. Hailey, minister of music and youth at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, has resigned to assume a position with Splendor Productions in Detroit, Michigan; he will leave here after next weekend's worship service and start his new job a week later; he has been at First Baptist since January 1967.
Receding floodwaters of the Mississippi River, moving gradually back toward the regular channel, stand at 40.95 feet at Cape Girardeau, a drop of more than 6 inches in 24 hours; the recession means some Main Street stores are beginning to return to business; it also means the re-opening today of Highway 25, which had been closed five days by backwater from the river in the vicinity of the diversion channel bridge south of Dutchtown.
A broad daylight jailbreak, engineered, officers say, with outside help, last night gained freedom for three Cape Girardeau men who were being held in the Jackson jail on armed robbery charges; it is believed locks were picked on two doors to gain the men's release, while Sheriff Alvin Klaus was away from the jail eating supper.
Cape Girardeau's second open air union service is held in the evening at Courthouse Park; the Rev. C.H. Morton, pastor of the Presbyterian Church, preaches the sermon.
The Rev. C.E. Schutt, for five years pastor of Hanover Lutheran Church on Perryville Road, four miles from Cape Girardeau, has resigned his place and will leave Aug. 1 for his new charge at Roanoke, Illinois; Schutt's resignation, when first submitted, wasn't accepted by church members, and he was forced to withdraw it; later, he again placed it before the congregation with a plea that he be allowed to go to a church where he believed he was needed more.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
