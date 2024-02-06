Out of the past: July 9

1997

Voter approval of a bond issue on Aug. 5 will allow the city of Jackson access to $10.54 million for improvements to city water and sewer services; sanitary sewer system improvements would be the most costly, the total cost being $7.375 million; the water projects would cost an additional $3.165 million.

An experienced uniform vendor has a fresh new line of uniforms -- and customers -- thanks to its recent purchase of a growing business; students attending St. Vincent de Paul and St. Mary Cathedral elementary schools will soon be outfitted almost exclusively by Guy's Big-Tall, 2136 William St.; Guy's recently purchased B&B Apparel, formerly J&J Apparel & Uniforms, 2027 Independence St.; the small business, owned by Don and Donna Bruce, had contracts with both schools to supply student uniforms.

1972

A dedication service for new land purchased recently by Faith Baptist Temple is held in the afternoon and evening at the church; the land was purchased for future expansion of the church, according to the pastor, the Rev. Dallas Williams.

Charles D. Hailey, minister of music and youth at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, has resigned to assume a position with Splendor Productions in Detroit, Michigan; he will leave here after next weekend's worship service and start his new job a week later; he has been at First Baptist since January 1967.