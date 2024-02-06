Out of the past: July 9

1994

Cape Girardeau Airport manager Randy Holdman says he will resign July 31 to take a position with Drury Southwest Inc. of Cape Girardeau, a commercial development company; Holdman, a native of Bonnet Terre, Missouri, and a graduate of the Air Force Academy, was appointed airport manager June 1, 1993.

Restless Heart, Aaron Tippin and Janie Fricke will lend a decidedly country flair to musical entertainment at the 139th SEMO District Fair from Sept. 11 to 17 at Arena Park; the carnival midway will open early this year Sept. 10, making the fair an eight-day event.

1969

Parking meter revenue declined slightly in Cape Girardeau last fiscal year from the previous 12 months for the second year in a row, despite enforcement bringing a record amount in fines, also for the second consecutive year; the meters lining downtown business streets and city-owned parking lots produced $37,019.85 in city revenue during the year ending June 30.

Plans are underway for the first annual Heritage Ball, to be held Oct. 4 at the Arena Building; the Historical Society of Greater Cape Girardeau, sponsor of the event, will use the proceeds for renovation of the Glenn House on Spanish Street; the evening will include dinner, a program and dancing to the music of Jerry Ford and his nine-piece orchestra.