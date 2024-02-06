Out of the past: July 9

Cape Girardeau Airport manager Randy Holdman says he will resign July 31 to take a position with Drury Southwest Inc. of Cape Girardeau, a commercial development company; Holdman, a native of Bonnet Terre, Missouri, and a graduate of the Air Force Academy, was appointed airport manager June 1, 1993.
Restless Heart, Aaron Tippin and Janie Fricke will lend a decidedly country flair to musical entertainment at the 139th SEMO District Fair from Sept. 11 to 17 at Arena Park; the carnival midway will open early this year Sept. 10, making the fair an eight-day event.
Parking meter revenue declined slightly in Cape Girardeau last fiscal year from the previous 12 months for the second year in a row, despite enforcement bringing a record amount in fines, also for the second consecutive year; the meters lining downtown business streets and city-owned parking lots produced $37,019.85 in city revenue during the year ending June 30.
Plans are underway for the first annual Heritage Ball, to be held Oct. 4 at the Arena Building; the Historical Society of Greater Cape Girardeau, sponsor of the event, will use the proceeds for renovation of the Glenn House on Spanish Street; the evening will include dinner, a program and dancing to the music of Jerry Ford and his nine-piece orchestra.
Today is homecoming for Bishop Ivan Lee Holt, newly assigned bishop of the Missouri area, as he preaches at the morning worship service at Centenary Methodist Church; Holt was pastor at Centenary from 1911 to 1915, during which time the present sanctuary was built; this is his first official visit to a church in his newly acquired jurisdiction.
The Rev. William Rasche, associate pastor of First Methodist Church at Evanston, Illinois, speaks in the morning at Grace Methodist Church; Rasche is visiting relatives here and in the county.
Frank Sikes Rodgers was chosen mayor of Jackson yesterday as a result of the quietest election the city has ever experienced; not quite one-fifth of the eligible voters went to the polls, and of the 102 who cast ballots, 99 voted for Rodgers, while three votes were scattered among others; at 24 years old, Rodgers is the youngest mayor Jackson has ever had.
Reed's Greater Shows opened its engagement in Cape Girardeau last night with an immense crowd in attendance, there being old, young, black and white on hand to ride the merry-go-round and Ferris wheel, and to take in the other numerous amusements; the carnival covers the entire Brown lot on South Frederick Street.
