Out of the past: July 9

1993

The raging Mississippi River is heading for historic flooding; for the eighth time in the past two weeks, the National Weather Service has upped its flood forecasts, after yesterday's torrential rains in central Missouri; the latest forecast for a crest at Cape Girardeau is a 47-foot reading Thursday; the record crest here is 45.6 feet, set May 1, 1973.

Southeast Missouri State University ensures Ron Shumate will roam the sideline of Indians basketball for at least five more seasons; Shumate has had his contract extended through the 1997-1998 season.

1968

Almost a half century has elapsed since Cape Girardeau has had a resident serve in Congress; but with the Aug. 8 primary drawing closer, political observers are wondering whether this might be the year; they are quick to note Bill D. Burlison's strength as one of the front runners on the 11-candidate Democratic ticket.

Naval authorities are making the final inspection of the new Naval Reserve Training Center on Marie Louise Lane; Lt. Cmdr. James E. Rust, commanding officer of the reserve unit here, says the building is complete and he is awaiting official acceptance of it before taking over the facility.