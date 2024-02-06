Out of the past: July 9

The raging Mississippi River is heading for historic flooding; for the eighth time in the past two weeks, the National Weather Service has upped its flood forecasts, after yesterday's torrential rains in central Missouri; the latest forecast for a crest at Cape Girardeau is a 47-foot reading Thursday; the record crest here is 45.6 feet, set May 1, 1973.
Southeast Missouri State University ensures Ron Shumate will roam the sideline of Indians basketball for at least five more seasons; Shumate has had his contract extended through the 1997-1998 season.
Almost a half century has elapsed since Cape Girardeau has had a resident serve in Congress; but with the Aug. 8 primary drawing closer, political observers are wondering whether this might be the year; they are quick to note Bill D. Burlison's strength as one of the front runners on the 11-candidate Democratic ticket.
Naval authorities are making the final inspection of the new Naval Reserve Training Center on Marie Louise Lane; Lt. Cmdr. James E. Rust, commanding officer of the reserve unit here, says the building is complete and he is awaiting official acceptance of it before taking over the facility.
More evidence is piling up Cape Girardeau's municipal business is being unusually well looked after; the official, condensed financial report of the city for the month of June shows a cash balance on hand of $33,503.31 as compared with a balance of $9,097.05 for the same month last year.
Entertainment for the young people of Cape Girardeau, including hundreds of Army cadets and the sailors now in training at State College, is bringing added social responsibilities to the community and its leadership, a survey indicates; Cape Girardeau, at least in some quarters, is getting the reputation of being a "lively town."
The Normal School has received from Adjutant General H.P. McCain at Washington a telegram explaining that in carrying out the plans of the secretary of war for providing military training in the Normal School next year, the War Department requests the president of the school select one student for every 25 men enrolled in the school last year, to attend a reserve Officers Training Camp at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, and one member of the faculty to attend the same camp; under this arrangement, six students who will attend the Normal School next year will be selected, and F.J. Courleux, director of physical education, will go as the faculty member.
The Chautauqua opens in Jackson in the afternoon, with Cartwright Brothers Quartet and Orchestra Club as the opening number; this evening, Dr. Frederick E. Hopkins will lecture on "The Golden Fleece"; Chautauqua performances are being held in a large tent erected on the lot just south of the McKendree Methodist Church.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
