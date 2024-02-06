Out of the past: July 9

A structural engineer with R.W. McDermott and Associate Consulting Engineers in Kirkwood, Missouri, yesterday toured Cape Girardeau's four oldest school buildings looking for problems. He is expected to submit his findings and a plan for a more complete survey to the school board by this weekend's board retreat.
An abandoned quarry in the northeast corner of Trail of Tears State Park is closed officially, and trespassers will be cited by park rangers if they enter the quarry. The quarry, a favorite gathering spot for young people for many years, was closed because people kept getting hurt there.
The Rev. William T. Magill, who has been interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau the last three months, delivers his last sermon, titled, "Close the Gate Behind You." Dr. Robert C. Bankhead of Laurens, South Carolina, will assume his new pastoral duties here next Sunday.
A large number of people view the third annual Art Festival on the courthouse lawn in Jackson. Twenty-seven artists from Southeast Missouri and Illinois display paints and ceramics. The event is sponsored by the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.
National Youth Administration operations in Cape Girardeau have been narrowed down to a single project: A radio school in the Vedder building, 313 Broadway, where 58 youngsters of high-school age and older are employed in semi-technical training.
MALDEN, Mo. -- With the arrival this week of architects and engineers representing a St. Louis firm, reports are current work will start shortly on a big air field in this vicinity. The field will include territory to the north of town on which the present government emergency landing field is located. Two school buildings in the projected area already have been vacated.
Dr. Arthur Poe, coroner of Cape Girardeau County, has received notice from Maj. R.W. Miller of the Office of the Surgeon General of the War Department that he was found qualified for appointment in the Medical Officer's Reserve Corps; Poe expects to be called up soon.
The Chautauqua in Cape Girardeau opens in the afternoon with a splendid crowd and a program that delights everyone. First to perform is the Castle Square Entertainers. Tonight's program will include some of the best lecturers on the circuit, including Ernest J. Sias, who will speak on "Home Town Preparedness."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
