Out of the past: July 9

1992

A structural engineer with R.W. McDermott and Associate Consulting Engineers in Kirkwood, Missouri, yesterday toured Cape Girardeau's four oldest school buildings looking for problems. He is expected to submit his findings and a plan for a more complete survey to the school board by this weekend's board retreat.

An abandoned quarry in the northeast corner of Trail of Tears State Park is closed officially, and trespassers will be cited by park rangers if they enter the quarry. The quarry, a favorite gathering spot for young people for many years, was closed because people kept getting hurt there.

1967

The Rev. William T. Magill, who has been interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau the last three months, delivers his last sermon, titled, "Close the Gate Behind You." Dr. Robert C. Bankhead of Laurens, South Carolina, will assume his new pastoral duties here next Sunday.

A large number of people view the third annual Art Festival on the courthouse lawn in Jackson. Twenty-seven artists from Southeast Missouri and Illinois display paints and ceramics. The event is sponsored by the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.