Out of the past: July 8

1998

Only 24 buildings remain to be demolished as part of Cape Girardeau's 1995 flood buyout program; once the wrecking ball swings on those structures -- 23 houses and an old service station -- the flood buyout program will be completed; in addition, nine vacant lots will be cleaned up; Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc., has the contract for the third and final phase of demolition.

The Missouri Department of Transportation presents to the public its plan to improve the Fruitland Interstate 55 interchange and nearby highways; Procter & Gamble Paper Product's planned expansion and residential growth in the Fruitland area prompted the $7 million project, says the department project manager; the plan includes improvements to U.S. 61 and Highway 177.

1973

Thomas G. Allen, son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard J. Schaper of Jackson, was ordained a minister in the Presbyterian Church last Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Brinkley, Arkansas; he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry W. Allen of Brinkley; he and his wife, the former Teri Schaper, are spending the summer in Brinkley.

Two members of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau recently graduated from Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago and have been ordained as pastors in the Lutheran Church in America; Herman Weber, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Weber of Cape Girardeau, has accepted a pastorate at Salem Lutheran Church in Jonesboro, Illinois; Terry Dufur of St. Louis, who joined the church here while a student at Southeast Missouri State University, will be assistant pastor at First Church in Decatur, Illinois.