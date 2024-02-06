Out of the past: July 8

Only 24 buildings remain to be demolished as part of Cape Girardeau's 1995 flood buyout program; once the wrecking ball swings on those structures -- 23 houses and an old service station -- the flood buyout program will be completed; in addition, nine vacant lots will be cleaned up; Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc., has the contract for the third and final phase of demolition.
The Missouri Department of Transportation presents to the public its plan to improve the Fruitland Interstate 55 interchange and nearby highways; Procter & Gamble Paper Product's planned expansion and residential growth in the Fruitland area prompted the $7 million project, says the department project manager; the plan includes improvements to U.S. 61 and Highway 177.
Thomas G. Allen, son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard J. Schaper of Jackson, was ordained a minister in the Presbyterian Church last Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Brinkley, Arkansas; he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry W. Allen of Brinkley; he and his wife, the former Teri Schaper, are spending the summer in Brinkley.
Two members of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau recently graduated from Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago and have been ordained as pastors in the Lutheran Church in America; Herman Weber, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Weber of Cape Girardeau, has accepted a pastorate at Salem Lutheran Church in Jonesboro, Illinois; Terry Dufur of St. Louis, who joined the church here while a student at Southeast Missouri State University, will be assistant pastor at First Church in Decatur, Illinois.
Cape Girardeau and the company from which parking meters were recently purchased aren't the only ones finding the venture a profitable one; S.T. Zimmerman, 24 S. Hanover St., is also gaining from collections in the meters; a collector and dealer in rare coins, he purchases the entire week's "take" from the meters this morning; he and his wife will go through the $461.29 worth pennies, nickels and a few dimes erroneously use, checking each to one to see if it is listed as a rare coin; there are 24,504 coins in the morning's collection.
CAIRO, Ill. -- To secure a new $1,500,000 hospital for Cairo, residents of this community are waging a campaign to raise $125,000, all that will be required locally to get the new institution; the hospital will be financed in a four-way manner, with the federal government giving $500,000, the state of Illinois matching this with $500,000, the Sisters of the Holy Cross giving $375,000 and the local community providing $125,000; the present hospital here, St. Mary's, is operated by the Sisters.
Dean Walter Williams, head of the Journalism School at Missouri University, delivers an address titled "The Shuttle of the City" at the Iinspirational meeting at the New Broadway Theatre; the meeting is one of the most elaborate religious programs ever held in Cape Girardeau and is "un-denominational"; Dr. Joseph A. Serena, president of the State Teachers College, presides, and several local ministers take part in the program.
A farewell dinner party and informal reception was given Thursday evening in honor of the Sisters of Loretto, who have staffed St. Vincent's Young Ladies Academy for 85 years; one of the oldest schools in the Midwest, it is estimated there are more than 20,000 former students of the academy scattered in all parts of America.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
