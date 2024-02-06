Out of the past: July 8

1997

After three residents of Vincent Park Drive objected, the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday reversed itself, voting to deny George and Lora Lee Eaker a special use permit to put a double-wide mobile home on that street in the northern part of the city; the case has stirred controversy about what the city's policy on allowing mobile homes outside of mobile home parks should be; currently, the city requires a special use permit.

Schnucks Cape Midtown will close July 26, little more than two years after Schnucks Markets Inc. acquired the former Del-Farm National Supermarket from Loblaw Companies, Ltd.; that location, at 121 S. Sprigg St., has housed a grocery store for the past 38 years, having opened in 1959 as a National Food Market store; sales at the Midtown store had been dropping for two years before Schnucks bought National from its Canadian chain, and a store spokesman says sales have continued to drop since Schnucks took over management.

1972

Pierce News, which has district headquarters in Bridgeton, Missouri, and operates retail book stores across the country, plans to occupy approximately 3,000 square feet of space in the Town Plaza Shopping Center recently housing a cafeteria; the cafeteria, which had been operated by Thad Bullock, has been discontinued and all equipment removed to the Marquette Hotel building.

Utility poles and trees in Cape Girardeau had become popular locations for political campaign posters; but, enforcing a local ordinance, employees of the City Street Department yesterday began removing the offending ads.