Out of the past: July 8

After a few appearances before the Planning and Zoning Commission, Harold Lineberry hopes Wednesday's meeting will be his last; Lineberry works for Holigan Homes, a Dallas-based home-building firm; the company's latest project is Forest Hills Estates, formerly Holigan Estates, a proposed development along the North Sprigg Street extension; so far, developers have been unable to get their plans past Cape Girardeau's Planning and Zoning Commission.
KENNETT, Mo. -- To most of the country Sheryl Crow is a rock 'n' roll star, but here in her hometown she's just Sheryl; Saturday night at a benefit concert, Crow looked like she felt right at home as she pranced out on the stage in the center of the Kennett High School football field wearing a majorette's hat and twirling a baton; proceeds from Crow's concert will be distributed among three educational services: the Kennett Educational Foundation, the Kimberly Wilburn Memorial Drama Scholarship and the Wednesday Music Club Scholarship.
Only approval of a special use permit for an apartment complex seems to stand in the way for improvement of the eyesore Idan-Ha Hotel property at Fountain Street and Broadway; by unanimous vote last night, the City Council accepted the proposal of the trustees of Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri, to settle disputes over condemnation of the buildings in order to sell the property to Burton L. Gerhardt of Cape Girardeau; Gerhardt plans to renovate all the hotel's buildings for conversion to 55 apartments and six or seven retail outlet stores on the ground floor.
City Sanitation Inc., which holds and exclusive contract with the City of Cape Girardeau for refuse collections, will be sold to a St. Louis company, if the City Council gives its approval.
The names of six women are among the 48 jurors and alternates drawn for jury duty for the July term of Common Pleas Courthouse; summoned for the first time in history, the women may serve if they desire under provisions of the new state Constitution; women called as jurors are Mrs. R.R. Schade of Cape Girardeau, Rose Kuehle of Hubble Township, Lillian C. Borchelt of Randol Township and Mrs. Glenn Surface of Whitewater Township; listed as alternates are LaFern Fox of Jackson and Mrs. Arthur J. Schrader.
Apparently Cape Girardeau's bid for a Naval Reserve unit has met with failure, although Springfield and Joplin, Missouri, both without rivers of consequence, were each assigned a division.
William F. Martens, farmer living near the Brick School house, brings to Cape Girardeau a rattlesnake, which he killed Thursday; at 58 inches in length and 10 inches in circumference, it is said to be the largest seen in the vicinity for several years; Martens says the snake was eating blackberries when he came upon it, and he killed it with a small stick.
After a meeting last night of the stockholders of the Cape Girardeau Baseball Association, it appears the Capahas' season is back on; the Caps will play Sunday at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, with a slightly different lineup than heretofore; only about half the players who wore a Capaha uniform during the first half of the season will play in the second.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.