Out of the past: July 8

1996

After a few appearances before the Planning and Zoning Commission, Harold Lineberry hopes Wednesday's meeting will be his last; Lineberry works for Holigan Homes, a Dallas-based home-building firm; the company's latest project is Forest Hills Estates, formerly Holigan Estates, a proposed development along the North Sprigg Street extension; so far, developers have been unable to get their plans past Cape Girardeau's Planning and Zoning Commission.

KENNETT, Mo. -- To most of the country Sheryl Crow is a rock 'n' roll star, but here in her hometown she's just Sheryl; Saturday night at a benefit concert, Crow looked like she felt right at home as she pranced out on the stage in the center of the Kennett High School football field wearing a majorette's hat and twirling a baton; proceeds from Crow's concert will be distributed among three educational services: the Kennett Educational Foundation, the Kimberly Wilburn Memorial Drama Scholarship and the Wednesday Music Club Scholarship.

1971

Only approval of a special use permit for an apartment complex seems to stand in the way for improvement of the eyesore Idan-Ha Hotel property at Fountain Street and Broadway; by unanimous vote last night, the City Council accepted the proposal of the trustees of Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri, to settle disputes over condemnation of the buildings in order to sell the property to Burton L. Gerhardt of Cape Girardeau; Gerhardt plans to renovate all the hotel's buildings for conversion to 55 apartments and six or seven retail outlet stores on the ground floor.

City Sanitation Inc., which holds and exclusive contract with the City of Cape Girardeau for refuse collections, will be sold to a St. Louis company, if the City Council gives its approval.