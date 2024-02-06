Out of the past: July 8

1993

The Missouri National Guard's 1140th Engineer Battalion in Cape Girardeau has been placed on alert and its Company D at Farmington activated to assist flood-fighting along the Mississippi River; an updated National Weather Service forecast yesterday warned that the Mississippi River will exceed record levels of flood of 1973 in many areas.

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night gave first reading approval of an ordinance that will place on the Nov. 2 ballot the question of whether to legalize riverboat gambling in the city; the ordinance is the result of a successful petition initiative by gambling proponents following riverboat gambling's defeat here in the June 8 election.

1968

Workers begin tearing down walls that once enclosed the main section of the Idan-Ha Hotel building in the morning; the demolition is being done by Gerhardt Contracting Corp.; the top of the northeast section is being taken down by hand; when it becomes safe to passing traffic and pedestrians, the remainder of the burned out shell will be knocked down with a ball.

Walter H. Oberheide, who has been the chief executive officer of Farmers & Merchants Bank for nearly 30 years and has been associated with it since 1912, will retire as bank president Friday; his successor as president will be Narvol A. Randol.