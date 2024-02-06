Out of the past: July 7

In the aftermath of the floods of 1993 and 1995, Cape Girardeau bought 81 properties as part of a federally funded flood buyout program; for the first time, someone has put some of those properties to use; Americorps has started a community garden on three lots in the 1100 block of Main Street in the Red Star neighborhood.
Wehrenberg Theatres Inc. will open 10 of its new 14 screens at the 14-cine theater in Cape West Business Park this month; when the new complex opens -- hopefully, by July 25 -- Cape Girardeau will have 23 screens, more movie screens than any city along or near Interstate 55 between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, and more than double the city's current 10 screens.
Bernard McMenamy Construction Co. is frantically paving the only remaining stretch of unpaved Interstate 55 north of Cape Girardeau in hopes of keeping down a $500 per day overtime charge that is now in progress; the St. Charles, Missouri, based firm, which is the only contractor on the 30-mile stretch that has run over its contract completion date, expects to finish paving by the end of next week.
A study of the pros and cons of a unicameral -- one house -- Legislature for Missouri is proposed by Gene McNary, Republican candidate for governor, in a fourth position paper released in Cape Girardeau; he suggests it be composed of 100 members.
Not wanting to be left out of the current spate of reports of "flying saucers," one made its appearance over Cape Girardeau last night, but the observer declines to permit his name to be used in a newspaper article; he declared the "saucer," about 6 or 8 inches in diameter, was seen high in the air over West Broadway near the intersection of Lacy Street just at sunset.
Finally reaching its crest at 41.88 feet at 7 a.m. Saturday -- the third highest stage in history -- the Mississippi River has started downward, its stage at Cape Girardeau at 8 a.m. reading 41.75 feet; several stores in the affected areas of Main, Independence and Spanish streets have pumps going to keep what water they can from basements; a number will be able to begin cleanup of their premises between now and the end of the week, if the river recedes as scheduled.
A contract for the interior fixtures of the Farmers & Merchants Bank, which will erect a handsome new building at Good Hope and Sprigg streets, is let to the St. Louis Bank and Equipment Co.; price for the fixtures is $10,000; contract for the big door for the vault is let to the Mosler Safe Co., at a cost of $2,225.
An attempt to secure Courthouse Park, or some private building in which to give a lecture on the Ku Klux Klan, is to be made early next week, says Dr. Roy E. Davis, lecturer for the organization; his announcement follows a refusal by Mayor James A. Barks and Commissioner Louis Wittmor yesterday to allow him to deliver the lecture in the park that night.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
