Out of the past: July 7

1997

In the aftermath of the floods of 1993 and 1995, Cape Girardeau bought 81 properties as part of a federally funded flood buyout program; for the first time, someone has put some of those properties to use; Americorps has started a community garden on three lots in the 1100 block of Main Street in the Red Star neighborhood.

Wehrenberg Theatres Inc. will open 10 of its new 14 screens at the 14-cine theater in Cape West Business Park this month; when the new complex opens -- hopefully, by July 25 -- Cape Girardeau will have 23 screens, more movie screens than any city along or near Interstate 55 between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, and more than double the city's current 10 screens.

1972

Bernard McMenamy Construction Co. is frantically paving the only remaining stretch of unpaved Interstate 55 north of Cape Girardeau in hopes of keeping down a $500 per day overtime charge that is now in progress; the St. Charles, Missouri, based firm, which is the only contractor on the 30-mile stretch that has run over its contract completion date, expects to finish paving by the end of next week.

A study of the pros and cons of a unicameral -- one house -- Legislature for Missouri is proposed by Gene McNary, Republican candidate for governor, in a fourth position paper released in Cape Girardeau; he suggests it be composed of 100 members.