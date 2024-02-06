Out of the past: July 7

1996

Dr. Steve Johnson is the fourth full-time pastor to be added to the staff at Cape Bible Chapel, 2911 Kage Road; additional staffing was needed as a result of the church's recent growth and plans for a major expansion of the facilities; Johnson will be primarily responsible for coordinating and developing the ministries of the church.

Eddie Money promises two tickets to paradise with a side trip through Kansas; sadly, only a sparse crowd -- 1,187 -- shows up at the Show Me Center in the evening to make the journey; those who do, though, are treated to an enjoyable ride by both Money and opening act Kansas.

1971

Herbert Wickham, a Jackson High School art instructor who began showing his paintings in 1954 at The Missourian Art Exhibition, is the special guest artist during July; 50 pieces of Wickham's work will be on display beginning Sunday at The Missourian Building; they include oils, prints, woodcuts, etchings and collagraphs.

Charles R. Wiles, originally from Jonesboro, Arkansas, has been appointed director of field services at State College here, a new half-time administrative position; Wiles will also teach half-time in the college's department of business administration and business education.