Out of the past: July 7

Dr. Steve Johnson is the fourth full-time pastor to be added to the staff at Cape Bible Chapel, 2911 Kage Road; additional staffing was needed as a result of the church's recent growth and plans for a major expansion of the facilities; Johnson will be primarily responsible for coordinating and developing the ministries of the church.
Eddie Money promises two tickets to paradise with a side trip through Kansas; sadly, only a sparse crowd -- 1,187 -- shows up at the Show Me Center in the evening to make the journey; those who do, though, are treated to an enjoyable ride by both Money and opening act Kansas.
Herbert Wickham, a Jackson High School art instructor who began showing his paintings in 1954 at The Missourian Art Exhibition, is the special guest artist during July; 50 pieces of Wickham's work will be on display beginning Sunday at The Missourian Building; they include oils, prints, woodcuts, etchings and collagraphs.
Charles R. Wiles, originally from Jonesboro, Arkansas, has been appointed director of field services at State College here, a new half-time administrative position; Wiles will also teach half-time in the college's department of business administration and business education.
Coming to life in Cape Girardeau a week after the demise of the Office of Price Administration are new and higher prices on a number of necessities, principally food, jumping at least for the time being the cost of living; most noticeable is the 15-cent hike in the price of a pound of butter; instead of paying 65 cents for a pound of butter, housewives will be shelling out at least 80 cents.
A survey of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County's public health, medical and engineering conditions will be made this week by representatives of the State Board of Health; points to be included in the survey are dairy producers, milk supply, sewage disposal, water supply, garbage disposal, food sanitation, slaughter houses, swimming pools and other items of environmental sanitation and existing public health facilities of the county and city.
Mary Sauerburn Koerber, widow of the late Henry Koerber and a pioneer resident of Cape Girardeau, died yesterday at her home, 320 N. Fountain St.: Koerber, 76, had been bedfast since May 13, when she suffered a stroke of paralysis while out in the yard feeding her chickens; she was a native of Germany and came to this country when about 17 years old, settling in Cape Girardeau.
The management of the Capahas notifies all the players of the baseball team of their unconditional release, effective immediately.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.