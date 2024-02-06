Out of the past: July 7

1994

A group of 150 high school students, attending the Missouri Freedom Forum in Cape Girardeau, yesterday heard of John Plater's World War II experience as a prisoner of the Japanese; relating Plater's story of hardship on the Bataan Death March was Alvin Rohrs, president and chief executive officer of Students in Free Enterprise Inc. of Springfield, Missouri.

A rush-hour storm whips through the area, bringing high winds and heavy rain, but leaves little damage in its wake; in Cape Girardeau, the winds peaked at 40 mph, knocking down some power lines, but causing no serious damage.

1969

A three-alarm fire heavily damaged a fashionable clothing store in Cape Girardeau yesterday morning; the blaze at Oglander's, 2 N. Main St., burned a third of the width of the first floor of the building, the fire spreading under the roof along the south side; part of the roof of the building collapsed; a fire wall kept the blaze from spreading to the Montgomery Ward store.

The Municipal Airport Advisory Board votes to complain formally Ozark Airlines isn't providing adequate service here; letters will be sent to the Civil Aeronautics Board, the two U.S. senators from Missouri, Rep. Bill D. Burlison of the 10th District and area state legislators; the letter will document inefficient personnel, inadequate schedules and insufficient equipment being placed at the airport by Ozark.