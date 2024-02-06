Out of the past: July 7

A group of 150 high school students, attending the Missouri Freedom Forum in Cape Girardeau, yesterday heard of John Plater's World War II experience as a prisoner of the Japanese; relating Plater's story of hardship on the Bataan Death March was Alvin Rohrs, president and chief executive officer of Students in Free Enterprise Inc. of Springfield, Missouri.
A rush-hour storm whips through the area, bringing high winds and heavy rain, but leaves little damage in its wake; in Cape Girardeau, the winds peaked at 40 mph, knocking down some power lines, but causing no serious damage.
A three-alarm fire heavily damaged a fashionable clothing store in Cape Girardeau yesterday morning; the blaze at Oglander's, 2 N. Main St., burned a third of the width of the first floor of the building, the fire spreading under the roof along the south side; part of the roof of the building collapsed; a fire wall kept the blaze from spreading to the Montgomery Ward store.
The Municipal Airport Advisory Board votes to complain formally Ozark Airlines isn't providing adequate service here; letters will be sent to the Civil Aeronautics Board, the two U.S. senators from Missouri, Rep. Bill D. Burlison of the 10th District and area state legislators; the letter will document inefficient personnel, inadequate schedules and insufficient equipment being placed at the airport by Ozark.
When the band in the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Baily Circus played the disaster march during the devastating fire yesterday afternoon at Hartford, Connecticut, Clarence Bennett of Jackson was one of the musicians; the death toll from the burning of the circus big top has reached 152; Bennett, in a telegram to his mother, Mrs. Jesse Bennett, said he was unhurt.
Without heavy rainfall since May 23, Cape Girardeau County is feeling the pinch of an early summer drought of the type ordinarily expected late in July or during August; 3 inches of rain was recorded May 23, and the 21 rains since then have been light; not a drop has fallen since June 26.
The Jackson Chautauqua opens in the evening with a good program; talks and acts are being presented in a huge tent erected on the lot just south of the McKendree Methodist Church; the Cape Girardeau Chautauqua will begin its week-long run July 25 on the Normal plot facing Academic Hall.
The near-beer that is being manufactured by the Appleton brewery and sold in Cape Girardeau by Joe Herbst at the Central Bar seems to be the only brand of goods that appeases the palate of the thirsty ones, as Herbst isn't able to take care of the large crowds that visit his place; he sold out completely early Saturday night and had to close the doors, as he had nothing to offer his patrons.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.