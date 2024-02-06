Out of the past: July 7

1993

Farm experts say corn should be knee-high by the Fourth of July, but in some Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois fields, the water is that deep; it is estimated there is between 18,000 and 20,000 acres of farmland under water in Alexander County, Illinois; that estimate was made July 2, when the Mississippi River was at 35.2 feet at Cape Girardeau; the river is now three feet higher and is expected to be at 40.5 feet tomorrow.

Hordes of strike-it-rich dreamers in 14 states and the District of Columbia are lining up for a 1-in-55 million shot at a $100 million jackpot in tonight's Powerball drawing; the jackpot is the largest ever offered in Missouri and the fourth largest ever offered in the United States.

1968

Jerry Wyatt and Ben Benton, two 19-year-old evangelists from Cottage Hills, Illinois, begin a gospel revival at the Jackson Assembly of God Church on Highway 72 West; the revival will continue through July 14.

The new vice pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church begins his duties; Dr. William J. Boatman of Murphysboro, Illinois, is serving as interim pastor at St. Mark; the Rev. Max D. Sullivan, pastor, has left to become a chaplain in the Army.