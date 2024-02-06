Out of the past: July 7

1992

One of seven bills passed this year, designed to make health care more accessible and affordable for Missourians, was signed into law here yesterday by Gov. John Ashcroft. The measure is a small-employer health-insurance program.

Thirteen members of the Missouri National Guard's 1140th Engineer Battalion at Cape Girardeau recently aided federal authorities in finding drugs at checkpoints along the U.S.-Mexico border. A cooperative effort with the California National Guard, the four-month operation also included the construction of a road to patrol the border area better.

1967

Asphalt work has begun on 3.5 miles of Route V between Cape Rock Drive and Egypt Mills. Wendell Kerr, a State Highway official, says the improvement of the route will extend for 5.9 miles north of Cape Girardeau to Egypt Mills and will involve widening of the road, realignment and reduction of grade.

The political implications of the 1958-1962 audit of Cape Girardeau County's books seems to grow each day, and it appears only a third party would be entirely free to throw accusations around. Those who would hurl charges about find it hard to attach a party label to alleged overpayments, but state auditor Haskell Holman, a Democrat, is taking his share of criticism. His office completed the audit in July 1963 but didn't return its findings to the county until February of this year.