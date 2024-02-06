Out of the past: July 6

1998

The combination of industrial growth and increased housing construction in Cape Girardeau County should result in increased enrollment for several of the county's five school districts; more new housing developments are under construction as the county prepares for the expansion of several local industries, including Procter & Gamble and BioKyowa; while Cape Girardeau School District posted only a modest enrollment increase last year, Jackson School District the past five years has broken several enrollment records and stands to benefit most from P&G's expansion.

Preparations are being made for the 1998 Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival, which will kick off Friday evening with a hot air balloon launch; around 15,000 persons are expected to attend the three-day festival, which will feature both military and civilian aircraft.

1973

A 1,100-acre tract north of Neelys Landing purchased recently by Farmers Limestone Co. of Old Appleton will be used primarily to expand the business through river and rail shipments of stone from the new site; the land is located about four miles north of Neelys Landing and fronts on two miles of the Mississippi River; it was purchased in June from the C.A. Juden interests and Joe T. Buerkle of Jackson.

A new steak house is coming to Cape Girardeau; Western Sizzlin' will occupy a building to be erected by South "K" Inc., a Blattner family corporation, on its property west of Kingshighway and just west of the Pizza Hut structure; it will be leased to the franchise operators, Woody and Irene Finley of Jekyll Island, Georgia; this will be first Western Sizzlin' in this part of the country.