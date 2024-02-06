Out of the past: July 6

1995

The 140th edition of the SEMO District Fair will be held Sept. 10-16 in Cape Girardeau's Arena Park, featuring country music singers Holly Dunn, Aaron Tippin and Ricky Van Shelton; while small fairs around the country are struggling to make a go, the SEMO District Fair is expecting attendance to top 100,000 this year, making it the state's fourth largest outdoor event.

Cape Girardeau residents were more careful this year when they celebrated Independence Day; while Southeast Hospital's emergency room treated six patients burned by fireworks Tuesday, Saint Francis Medical Center treated no fireworks injuries.

1970

The Rev. Billy Richardson will start the second half of his walk on the Trail of Tears tomorrow night with a service at Old McKendree Chapel near Jackson; this begins the 600-mile walk from Jackson to Tahlequah, Oklahoma; last summer, Richardson walked the first 600 miles between Murphy, North Carolina, and Cape Girardeau in memory of the 17,000 Cherokee Indians who in 1838 were marched along the same trail by government troops.

Brenda Parsh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd E. Parsh of Cape Girardeau, leaves in the morning for Mexico, Missouri, where she will compete in the 1970 Miss Missouri Pageant; she qualified for the event when she was named Miss Southeast Missouri in a recent contest sponsored by the Malden Jaycees.