Out of the past: July 6

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Christopher John McDonald is looking forward to duty on the USS Squall, a Navy coastal patrol boat that was christened in St. Louis Monday; the Squall, McDonald and a number of crewmen were in Cape Girardeau yesterday, where they welcomed more than 500 visitors to the ship.
City Councilman Richard Eggimann reversed his endorsement of a planned hiking-biking trail along Bloomfield Road last night, and three other councilmen -- Tom Neumeyer, Melvin Gateley and J.J. Williamson -- followed suit; Eggimann's motion to kill an application for a grant through the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department to fund it passed 4-2.
Architectural plans for an education building and fellowship hall to expand facilities at the Evangelical United Church of Christ, Ellis and Merriwether streets are in the final stages; it is hoped construction can begin by next spring.
The Rev. William Petrillo will be installed as pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church next Sunday, assuming the duties which have been performed for the past year by Dr. William J. Boatman of Murphysboro, Illinois; Boatman has been vice-pastor since the departure of the Rev. Max Sullivan, who is serving as a chaplain in Vietnam.
T-Sgt. Albert Martin, 26, a son of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Martin of Fornfelt and husband of Helen Martin, also of Fornfelt, has been missing in action since June 21 during a heavy bomber raid over Germany, according to word received from the representative of the New Zealand Mission in Washington, acting as informant for the Canadian government; Martin was formerly a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force and only a year ago transferred to the U.S. Army Air Forces; he had been attached to the Canadian unit operating with the Eighth Air Forces overseas.
The Cape County Selective Service Board announces the names of 36 men who will report July 11 for final induction into the armed forces; in addition the board listed 19 to report tomorrow for pre-induction examinations and 11 blacks who are to report Saturday for examination.
The Rev. Marvin T. Haw, late presiding elder of this Methodist district who was recently appointed to the same position in St. Louis, is moving away from Cape Girardeau; he will move his family and household effects tomorrow.
Six black men, whose home is in Jackson, returned from overseas last Saturday, this being the last contingent of this city's quota of black soldiers to return; they are Burrett Rollins, Louis King, Turner Clippard, Fred Hunter, Abe Hicks and Charles White; all had been in the 805th Pioneer Regiment, last stationed at Varennes in France.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
