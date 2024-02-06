Out of the past: July 6

1994

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Christopher John McDonald is looking forward to duty on the USS Squall, a Navy coastal patrol boat that was christened in St. Louis Monday; the Squall, McDonald and a number of crewmen were in Cape Girardeau yesterday, where they welcomed more than 500 visitors to the ship.

City Councilman Richard Eggimann reversed his endorsement of a planned hiking-biking trail along Bloomfield Road last night, and three other councilmen -- Tom Neumeyer, Melvin Gateley and J.J. Williamson -- followed suit; Eggimann's motion to kill an application for a grant through the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department to fund it passed 4-2.

1969

Architectural plans for an education building and fellowship hall to expand facilities at the Evangelical United Church of Christ, Ellis and Merriwether streets are in the final stages; it is hoped construction can begin by next spring.

The Rev. William Petrillo will be installed as pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church next Sunday, assuming the duties which have been performed for the past year by Dr. William J. Boatman of Murphysboro, Illinois; Boatman has been vice-pastor since the departure of the Rev. Max Sullivan, who is serving as a chaplain in Vietnam.