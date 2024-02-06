Out of the past: July 6

1993

The National Weather Service is still holding to its prediction of a 43-foot flood crest on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau late Friday, even as more rain continued to fall yesterday in parts of northern and central Missouri and Iowa and Illinois.

U.S. Rep. Mel Hancock, at a news conference at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, said the intent of his newly formed committee to tighten loopholes in the Hancock Amendment to the state constitution isn't to shut down government but rather to provide more accountability.

1968

Promotion of Narvol A. Randol, former Cape Girardeau mayor and vice president of Farmers & Merchants Bank here, to brigadier general in the Army National Guard is announced by Maj. Gen. Laurence B. Adams, adjutant general of Missouri; the appointment is retroactive to May 9 and is subject to confirmation by the Senate; Randol is commanding officer of the 35th Engineer Brigade, headquartered in St. Louis.

Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey, who rose from small town druggist to the second-highest office in the land, barnstorms his way through four Southeast Missouri towns and leaves his impact on all; he's met by overwhelming crowds at Poplar Bluff, Malden, Bernie and Dexter; Humphrey is campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination