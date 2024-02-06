Out of the past: July 6

The National Weather Service is still holding to its prediction of a 43-foot flood crest on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau late Friday, even as more rain continued to fall yesterday in parts of northern and central Missouri and Iowa and Illinois.
U.S. Rep. Mel Hancock, at a news conference at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, said the intent of his newly formed committee to tighten loopholes in the Hancock Amendment to the state constitution isn't to shut down government but rather to provide more accountability.
Promotion of Narvol A. Randol, former Cape Girardeau mayor and vice president of Farmers & Merchants Bank here, to brigadier general in the Army National Guard is announced by Maj. Gen. Laurence B. Adams, adjutant general of Missouri; the appointment is retroactive to May 9 and is subject to confirmation by the Senate; Randol is commanding officer of the 35th Engineer Brigade, headquartered in St. Louis.
Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey, who rose from small town druggist to the second-highest office in the land, barnstorms his way through four Southeast Missouri towns and leaves his impact on all; he's met by overwhelming crowds at Poplar Bluff, Malden, Bernie and Dexter; Humphrey is campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination
With no more funds appropriated by Congress for operation, the National Youth Administration radio operator training project at 313 Broadway is closed, like other NYA projects over the nation; the radio school was the only remaining NYA project in Cape Girardeau.
For the first time in seven weeks, the Mississippi River dropped below flood stage at Cape Girardeau over the weekend; the stream's stage today is 29.7 feet, a fall of 4.8 feet since Saturday morning.
Cape Girardeau has broken into metropolitan ranks, having a street car strike one day and an ice famine the next; the ice situation is very serious, with little assurance of relief; the Morrison company quit delivering ice yesterday as its city license expired, leaving only Blue Ribbon still making deliveries; the latter had two drivers quit last night because the work is too hard; a recent city ordinance has forced the ice companies to weigh each piece of ice delivered.
Two trolley cars resume work in the morning, two of the old men taking jobs, with some new men learning to operate the cars; the motormen who are still out on strike say they have been promised 25 cents an hour more for nine hours of work, provided the street car company is successful in getting the city to agree to increase fares to 6 cents.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
