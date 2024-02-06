Out of the past: July 6

Charles R. Wiles, professor of marketing at Southeast Missouri State University, has been named president-elect of Optimist International, one of the world's largest service clubs. He will serve as president-elect for the year beginning Oct. 1 and will be president during the 1993-1994 year.
A group of residents, unwilling to concede a recent trash-fee increase, appears before the Cape Girardeau City Council to voice its complaint; about 60 people pack the council chamber. While the council takes no action to reconsider the fee increase, it does appoint a nine-member citizens Solid Waste Task Force to examine solid-waste issues.
The question of public housing for Cape Girardeau split the city council last night with a motion designed to promote private enterprise in the area barely squeezing through. The motion made by Councilman J. Ronald Fischer asking the council meet with people interested in investing in a privately-constructed housing project July 20 received only two votes from councilmen; Mayor J. Hugh Logan then cast the third and deciding vote.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Mayor R.H. Capshaw has called on Gov. Warren E. Hearnes to conduct "a full, formal investigation" to clarify the facts pertaining to the unfinished viaduct on Missouri Highway 77; Highway 77 has been closed since July 5, 1966.
The Mississippi River continues to fall at a rather rapid rate, dropping to a stage of 34.5 feet and leaving Cape Girardeau's waterfront once more high and dry. Recession of the flood leaves the city confronted with a health problem; a check is being made by the Cape Girardeau County Chapter of the Red Cross to determine what measures will be necessary as a precaution against typhoid and other diseases.
At a meeting of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, G.A. Brooks of the John S. Cobb School faculty is advanced to principal of the school, succeeding J.M. Drew, who resigned to attend college.
Albert Rieck, son of F.W. Rieck, roadmaster of the Frisco, leaves in the morning for St. Louis, from which point he will depart immediately for Newport, Rhode Island, where he has accepted a position in the munitions factory of the government at that place; Rieck, an expert mechanic, will work at making submarine torpedoes.
A rather large crowd attends the Commercial Club meeting in the evening, demonstrating the interest raised by talk of increasing business license fees here as a way to bolster the city's coffers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
