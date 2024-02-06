Out of the past: July 6

1992

Charles R. Wiles, professor of marketing at Southeast Missouri State University, has been named president-elect of Optimist International, one of the world's largest service clubs. He will serve as president-elect for the year beginning Oct. 1 and will be president during the 1993-1994 year.

A group of residents, unwilling to concede a recent trash-fee increase, appears before the Cape Girardeau City Council to voice its complaint; about 60 people pack the council chamber. While the council takes no action to reconsider the fee increase, it does appoint a nine-member citizens Solid Waste Task Force to examine solid-waste issues.

1967

The question of public housing for Cape Girardeau split the city council last night with a motion designed to promote private enterprise in the area barely squeezing through. The motion made by Councilman J. Ronald Fischer asking the council meet with people interested in investing in a privately-constructed housing project July 20 received only two votes from councilmen; Mayor J. Hugh Logan then cast the third and deciding vote.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Mayor R.H. Capshaw has called on Gov. Warren E. Hearnes to conduct "a full, formal investigation" to clarify the facts pertaining to the unfinished viaduct on Missouri Highway 77; Highway 77 has been closed since July 5, 1966.