Out of the past: July 5

1998

Members of Faith Evangelical Church hold their first Sunday services in their new building at 5303 Old Cape Road, across from Klaus Park; the church has been in existence since 1986, but for 12 years it has been meeting at Trinity Lutheran School; the pastor, the Rev. Fred Burgard, says for a long time the church wasn't big enough to make the move to a building of its own.

Sister Mary Jo Ressell of the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, Indiana, recently professed her first vow at Monastery Immaculate Conception; Ressell, formerly of Cape Girardeau, was senior secretary at the Campus Assistance Center at Southeast Missouri State University.

1973

Residents of the Brink Addition brought two problems to the Cape Girardeau City Council last night, asking solutions to speeding and flooding in the area; spokesmen said motorists frequently exceed the speed limit on Brink and Montgomery and remind the council that a child was killed in a traffic accident in the 2000 block of Brink last week; those living in the 1700 block of Montgomery complain that a natural drainage course has been blocked south of the street, causing water to back up into basements after each heavy rain.

All five shows in the University Theater's 1973-74 season, planned as a part of Southeast Missouri State University's centennial observance, will be open to community participation; productions will be "The Apple Tree," "Twelfth Night," "Amahl and the Night Visitors," "1776" and "Dark of the Moon."