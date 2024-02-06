Out of the past: July 5

1997

The underwater construction of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge has hit a snag that may set construction back two weeks; weak rock conditions and cracks in the solid rock underneath the site of pier 3 will require special attention before the underwater construction can begin.

While the national white-tailed deer population is reported as the highest ever, Cape Girardeau County has maintained a steady deer population; Jeff Beringer, a wildlife biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, says an estimated 6,700 deer live in Unit 44, which includes most of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties; that amount is about a quarter of what that area can support.

1972

Work on the expansion project at Charmin Paper Products Co. north of Cape Girardeau slowed somewhat following disputes Thursday, but there has been no work stoppage; tensions for the slowdown haven't been learned, with The Missourian receiving conflicting reports about what sparked the action; business agents of trades known to be off the job a week have little comment; nor do officials of Fruin-Colon Construction Co., primary contractor on the 225,000 square foot expansion project; between 35 and 40 members of Local 282 of the Laborers Union here are said to be off their jobs; about 16 members of Carpenters Local 1779 here aren't working; and about 14 members of Ironworkers Local 782 of Paducah, Kentucky, are idle.

The Jackson City Council last night gave first reading to an ordinance which would place an 11 p.m. curfew on Jackson City Park; the ordinance is aimed primarily at foot and bicycle traffic through the park after that hour.