Out of the past: July 5

The underwater construction of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge has hit a snag that may set construction back two weeks; weak rock conditions and cracks in the solid rock underneath the site of pier 3 will require special attention before the underwater construction can begin.
While the national white-tailed deer population is reported as the highest ever, Cape Girardeau County has maintained a steady deer population; Jeff Beringer, a wildlife biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, says an estimated 6,700 deer live in Unit 44, which includes most of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties; that amount is about a quarter of what that area can support.
Work on the expansion project at Charmin Paper Products Co. north of Cape Girardeau slowed somewhat following disputes Thursday, but there has been no work stoppage; tensions for the slowdown haven't been learned, with The Missourian receiving conflicting reports about what sparked the action; business agents of trades known to be off the job a week have little comment; nor do officials of Fruin-Colon Construction Co., primary contractor on the 225,000 square foot expansion project; between 35 and 40 members of Local 282 of the Laborers Union here are said to be off their jobs; about 16 members of Carpenters Local 1779 here aren't working; and about 14 members of Ironworkers Local 782 of Paducah, Kentucky, are idle.
The Jackson City Council last night gave first reading to an ordinance which would place an 11 p.m. curfew on Jackson City Park; the ordinance is aimed primarily at foot and bicycle traffic through the park after that hour.
Unpredictable as ever, the Mississippi River, after reaching a standstill at 41.75 feet for six hours during the night, starts rising again at 3 a.m. and at 8 a.m. is at 41.88 feet on the local gauge; river watchers believe that standstill from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. today formed the crest of the current flood.
GRAND TOWER, Ill. -- This southern Illinois river town is completely isolated by the worst flood in its flood-studded history; it can only be reached from the outside by amphibious plane or boat; food, milk and other necessities are being supplied by boat under the supervision of the Coast Guard; floodwaters reach almost to second story windows in some places; the townspeople, totaling about 1,000, had to give up their battle against the river Thursday night, when their hastily erected barricade of sandbags was breached by the muddy waters.
The Lions Club votes to challenge the Rotary Club to a baseball game "to be played anywhere and at any time the older organization would determine upon"; the Lions' Charley Swift, Jimmy Logan, Waldo Watkins and other "heavy hitters" are in fine trim just now.
Dr. Roy E. Davis, who plans to appear here as a lecturer of the Ku Klux Klan Thursday evening at Courthouse Park, says he will debate any reputable person who wishes to discuss the Klan; Cape Girardeau is to be made the headquarters for the organization of KKK units in Southeast Missouri, according to Davis; speaking at Courthouse Park Saturday night, Davis claimed there were 18 members of the Klan living here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
