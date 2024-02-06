Out of the past: July 5

1996

Fireworks didn't put folks in the emergency room Thursday, but they did get a few in trouble with the law; Ken Bullard, a telecommunicator with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, says calls started streaming into headquarters around 9:30 p.m.; most of them were about kids shooting fireworks at cars or homes; other calls dealt with disorderly conduct, usually alcohol related.

Flat Iron Structures Company LLC, of Longmont, Colo., has been awarded the contract for construction of the first phase of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge to be built across the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the $50,854,029 contract Wednesday; this contract is the major part of the new Highway 74 Mississippi River bridge project, says Scott Meyer, the department's new district engineer at Sikeston.

1971

Riverside Regional Library, which serves three Southeast Missouri counties, has a new director: Earl Oldham of Burfordville; Oldham began his new duties Thursday; he isn't new to the Jackson-based library, having been associated with the system 17 years.

The Cape Girardeau Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held the dedicatory service recently for its chapel at the corner of Cape Rock and Singing Hills drives; the congregation moved into the new chapel in October 1970, but in keeping with church policy, the $70,000 structure, first of a three-phase building program, was dedicated only after all its construction costs had been met.