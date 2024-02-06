Out of the past: July 5

Fireworks didn't put folks in the emergency room Thursday, but they did get a few in trouble with the law; Ken Bullard, a telecommunicator with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, says calls started streaming into headquarters around 9:30 p.m.; most of them were about kids shooting fireworks at cars or homes; other calls dealt with disorderly conduct, usually alcohol related.
Flat Iron Structures Company LLC, of Longmont, Colo., has been awarded the contract for construction of the first phase of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge to be built across the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the $50,854,029 contract Wednesday; this contract is the major part of the new Highway 74 Mississippi River bridge project, says Scott Meyer, the department's new district engineer at Sikeston.
Riverside Regional Library, which serves three Southeast Missouri counties, has a new director: Earl Oldham of Burfordville; Oldham began his new duties Thursday; he isn't new to the Jackson-based library, having been associated with the system 17 years.
The Cape Girardeau Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held the dedicatory service recently for its chapel at the corner of Cape Rock and Singing Hills drives; the congregation moved into the new chapel in October 1970, but in keeping with church policy, the $70,000 structure, first of a three-phase building program, was dedicated only after all its construction costs had been met.
Patsy Hill, 19, wife of G.G. Hill Jr., of Dexter, Missouri, a student at State College under the GI Bill, was drowned Wednesday afternoon in Black River, 15 miles north of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, while swimming with other members of the family.
Henry DeTournay, manager of the Cape Transit Corp., is notified the bus firm's order of four new and larger buses has been accepted by General Motors, and delivery of the vehicles will be made as soon as possible; the new buses, all of them the 32-passenger type with hydraulic drive, will cost in excess of $40,000.
An estimated 10,000 persons attended the big Fourth of July picnic yesterday at Fairground Park, given by the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion; highlight of the day was the baseball game, with the Hickman, Kentucky, champions besting the Capahas 7-3.
No decision is reached concerning the paving of West Broadway, although this problem is one of chief discussion; the paving would necessitate the tearing up of the street car tracks on Broadway, and it is the results of this that causes members of the City Council to hesitate about starting the work, as they fear the traction company may bring suit for damages.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.