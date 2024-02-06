All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJuly 4, 2020
Out of the past: July 5
Cape Girardeau has had few takers for an adult business license; so far, a Cape Girardeau video store is the only business to apply for an adult license under a new city law; a strip-tease bar, Regina's House of Dolls, didn't apply by the July 1 deadline; a lawyer for the bar is challenging the constitutionality of the city ordinance...

1995

Cape Girardeau has had few takers for an adult business license; so far, a Cape Girardeau video store is the only business to apply for an adult license under a new city law; a strip-tease bar, Regina's House of Dolls, didn't apply by the July 1 deadline; a lawyer for the bar is challenging the constitutionality of the city ordinance.

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Public Service Commission decides to let the St. Louis area keep its 314 area code when a new area code is added to eastern Missouri; commissioners vote 4-0 for a geographic split that will assign the new 573 area code to customers outside St. Louis and its suburbs, starting Jan. 1; the new area code will include Cape Girardeau.

1970

Sharon Walker of Scott City will represent the Cape Girardeau Church of the Nazarene at the International Institute at Estes Park, Colorado, July 14-20; Walker is one of more than 1,600 Nazarene teenagers from the United States, Canada and abroad to be chosen to attend the meeting, sponsored by the Nazarene Young People's Society.

Darlene Niswonger of Jackson is one of 455 staff members serving at Glorieta, New Mexico, Baptist Assembly this summer; she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Niswonger and is a sophomore at State College.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1945

One of five brothers in the armed forces, Sgt. Wilbert Neal of Morehouse, Missouri, died June 16 in Germany of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident; Neal, 20, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. W.K. Neal of Morehouse.

Celebrating their fourth war Fourth of July, thousands of Cape Girardeau residents, augmented by hundreds from over the district, were at Fairground Park for the American Legion's annual picnic; the day was climaxed by the Army's spectacle, "Here's Your Infantry," presented at an overcrowded Houck Field Stadium in the evening.

1920

Two Cape Girardeau boys -- Roy Smith and Eddie Lottes, both 17 -- were badly injured last night by a powder explosion while celebrating the Fourth; they were treated by Dr. O.L. Seabaugh and then taken to their homes, both severely burned about the faces and hands.

The Independence Day picnic at Fairground Park yesterday was a great success; the event, admirably conducted by the American Legion, netted more than $4,000 for the construction of a community house in Cape Girardeau; it is estimated 11,500 persons attended the picnic.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder wor...
RecordsSep. 29
Fugitive in Kennett arson case surrenders to police

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy