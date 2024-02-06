Out of the past: July 5

Cape Girardeau has had few takers for an adult business license; so far, a Cape Girardeau video store is the only business to apply for an adult license under a new city law; a strip-tease bar, Regina's House of Dolls, didn't apply by the July 1 deadline; a lawyer for the bar is challenging the constitutionality of the city ordinance.
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Public Service Commission decides to let the St. Louis area keep its 314 area code when a new area code is added to eastern Missouri; commissioners vote 4-0 for a geographic split that will assign the new 573 area code to customers outside St. Louis and its suburbs, starting Jan. 1; the new area code will include Cape Girardeau.
Sharon Walker of Scott City will represent the Cape Girardeau Church of the Nazarene at the International Institute at Estes Park, Colorado, July 14-20; Walker is one of more than 1,600 Nazarene teenagers from the United States, Canada and abroad to be chosen to attend the meeting, sponsored by the Nazarene Young People's Society.
Darlene Niswonger of Jackson is one of 455 staff members serving at Glorieta, New Mexico, Baptist Assembly this summer; she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Niswonger and is a sophomore at State College.
One of five brothers in the armed forces, Sgt. Wilbert Neal of Morehouse, Missouri, died June 16 in Germany of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident; Neal, 20, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. W.K. Neal of Morehouse.
Celebrating their fourth war Fourth of July, thousands of Cape Girardeau residents, augmented by hundreds from over the district, were at Fairground Park for the American Legion's annual picnic; the day was climaxed by the Army's spectacle, "Here's Your Infantry," presented at an overcrowded Houck Field Stadium in the evening.
Two Cape Girardeau boys -- Roy Smith and Eddie Lottes, both 17 -- were badly injured last night by a powder explosion while celebrating the Fourth; they were treated by Dr. O.L. Seabaugh and then taken to their homes, both severely burned about the faces and hands.
The Independence Day picnic at Fairground Park yesterday was a great success; the event, admirably conducted by the American Legion, netted more than $4,000 for the construction of a community house in Cape Girardeau; it is estimated 11,500 persons attended the picnic.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.