Out of the past: July 5

1995

Cape Girardeau has had few takers for an adult business license; so far, a Cape Girardeau video store is the only business to apply for an adult license under a new city law; a strip-tease bar, Regina's House of Dolls, didn't apply by the July 1 deadline; a lawyer for the bar is challenging the constitutionality of the city ordinance.

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Public Service Commission decides to let the St. Louis area keep its 314 area code when a new area code is added to eastern Missouri; commissioners vote 4-0 for a geographic split that will assign the new 573 area code to customers outside St. Louis and its suburbs, starting Jan. 1; the new area code will include Cape Girardeau.

1970

Sharon Walker of Scott City will represent the Cape Girardeau Church of the Nazarene at the International Institute at Estes Park, Colorado, July 14-20; Walker is one of more than 1,600 Nazarene teenagers from the United States, Canada and abroad to be chosen to attend the meeting, sponsored by the Nazarene Young People's Society.

Darlene Niswonger of Jackson is one of 455 staff members serving at Glorieta, New Mexico, Baptist Assembly this summer; she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Niswonger and is a sophomore at State College.