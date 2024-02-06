Out of the past: July 5

Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties will be well represented in the leadership of the Missouri Court of Appeals over the next years, as judges from the adjoining counties assume chief judge positions; on Friday, Judge Stanley A. Grimm of Cape Girardeau became chief judge of the eastern district, and Judge Kenneth W. Shrum of Marble Hill took over as chief judge of the southern district.
The former Brinkopf-Howell Funeral Home, 536 B roadway, has been purchased by Affiliated Bank Group in Wichita, Kansas; no immediate plans were announced by the company, but one report indicates it may be used for a bed-and-breakfast or restaurant; the building was last used by the Oxford House Inc. as a residence for recovering alcoholics and drug addicts; it has been vacant the past year.
"Big John," mightier than legendary Paul Bunyan, is taking form in Cape Girardeau; he's a 22-foot-tall gent, being created at the fiberglass division of General Sign Co. here; he will soon be standing in front of one of the Big John Food Stores in Coral Gables, Florida.
Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney A. J. Seier says he has had a number of inquiries in regard to the growing number of businesses staying open on Sundays; but, according to Seier, there is little his office can do since the passage of the Sunday closing law in 1963 replaces what was once known as the blue law; the statute only covers the items sold, not the operating hours.
Lyman A. Matthews, a Cape Girardeau Democrat, is appointed by Gov. Forrest C. Donnell to a six-year term on the State Highway Commission; he succeeds Baxter B. Bond, a Hannibal Democrat.
One hundred newly assigned members of the Navy V-12 Training Unit at State College register at the school for the new winter trimester, and civilians attending college also register for the term; the new Navy men came here over the weekend, supplementing the group already on duty and bringing the total number on the campus to 320 seamen.
David Shaltupsky arrived here Friday afternoon from the Great Lakes, Illinois, naval training station, having received his final discharge; he had been in training there for the Navy the past year; Shaltupsky will again take over management of Sample Shoe Store.
Nearly 100 men spent several hours in Courthouse Park yesterday listening to The Missourian's Jack Dempsey-Jess Willard prize fight returns; several remarked it was refreshing to see such a large crowd assembled without a single man showing signs of liquor; it was the most genteel Fourth of July gathering of men ever seen in Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
