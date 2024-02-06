Out of the past: July 5

1994

Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties will be well represented in the leadership of the Missouri Court of Appeals over the next years, as judges from the adjoining counties assume chief judge positions; on Friday, Judge Stanley A. Grimm of Cape Girardeau became chief judge of the eastern district, and Judge Kenneth W. Shrum of Marble Hill took over as chief judge of the southern district.

The former Brinkopf-Howell Funeral Home, 536 B roadway, has been purchased by Affiliated Bank Group in Wichita, Kansas; no immediate plans were announced by the company, but one report indicates it may be used for a bed-and-breakfast or restaurant; the building was last used by the Oxford House Inc. as a residence for recovering alcoholics and drug addicts; it has been vacant the past year.

1969

"Big John," mightier than legendary Paul Bunyan, is taking form in Cape Girardeau; he's a 22-foot-tall gent, being created at the fiberglass division of General Sign Co. here; he will soon be standing in front of one of the Big John Food Stores in Coral Gables, Florida.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney A. J. Seier says he has had a number of inquiries in regard to the growing number of businesses staying open on Sundays; but, according to Seier, there is little his office can do since the passage of the Sunday closing law in 1963 replaces what was once known as the blue law; the statute only covers the items sold, not the operating hours.