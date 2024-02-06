Out of the past: July 5

1993

The Mississippi River reaches a flood stage of 37.4 feet, with a forecast of rising waters until the weekend, when it is expected to crest at 43 feet Friday, 13 feet above flood level.

The Cape Girardeau Civic Center is planning a major remodeling project to convert its building solely to an education and youth center; the Civic Center, 232 Broadway, has shared its home since 1987 with the Cape Girardeau Nutrition Center; but last week, the senior center moved into its new home on Clark Avenue, leaving the Civic Center with the building all to itself.

1968

Property owners in the proposed Water Supply District 1-SW along South Highway 61, at the request of the City Council, are circulating new petitions concerning formation of the district; each taxpayer is being asked to designate if he is for or against the district.

During their regular meeting at the post home, members of the Lloyd Dale Clippard Post 3838, Veterans of Foreign Wars, put the final stamp of approval on the purchase of 42.5 acres of land on Old Benton Road to be developed as a recreational and picnic area, and as a possible site for a future post home.