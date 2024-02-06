Out of the past: July 5

The Mississippi River reaches a flood stage of 37.4 feet, with a forecast of rising waters until the weekend, when it is expected to crest at 43 feet Friday, 13 feet above flood level.
The Cape Girardeau Civic Center is planning a major remodeling project to convert its building solely to an education and youth center; the Civic Center, 232 Broadway, has shared its home since 1987 with the Cape Girardeau Nutrition Center; but last week, the senior center moved into its new home on Clark Avenue, leaving the Civic Center with the building all to itself.
Property owners in the proposed Water Supply District 1-SW along South Highway 61, at the request of the City Council, are circulating new petitions concerning formation of the district; each taxpayer is being asked to designate if he is for or against the district.
During their regular meeting at the post home, members of the Lloyd Dale Clippard Post 3838, Veterans of Foreign Wars, put the final stamp of approval on the purchase of 42.5 acres of land on Old Benton Road to be developed as a recreational and picnic area, and as a possible site for a future post home.
Cape Girardeau stages its Fourth of July celebration in the season's record-equaling heat and, confining its activities to the American Legion's picnic at Fairground Park, goes through the day without serious mishaps; children, sans fireworks, turn their attention to picnic novelties and flock to a display of Army vehicles here for the occasion; the community observance is climaxed by the dedication of the service board listing Cape Girardeau County's war dead; this board will be added to the county's big service roll in the southeast corner of the park.
Scattering three hits, manager Lou Weiss hurls the Capahas to a 3 to 0 victory over the Gordonville Majors at Fairground Park before a large picnic crowd; in the other game of the day, Herbert Upton tosses a no-hit and no-run game as the Cape Girardeau Junior American Legion team blanks the Jackson Legion nine, 10 to 0; Upton strikes out 14.
Patriotic residents had a grand time at yesterday's Fourth of July picnic, the highlight being the flight demonstrations given by two Army planes from Memphis; the only thing that marred the day's activities was the wrecking of one of those planes when it was landed near the lake at Fairground Park by Cape Girardeau's own Major Pat Frissell; the craft was so badly damaged, it had to be shipped back to Memphis for repairs.
The Cape Girardeau electric street railway quits business at 10 a.m., when motormen run their cars to the barns and go on strike for more pay.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
