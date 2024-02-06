Out of the past: July 5

1992

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A "small explosion" abruptly ended a July Fourth display at Sikeston last night, when nearly $7,000 worth of fireworks exploded within seconds. Two members of the Sikeston Elks Lodge 2319 received minor injuries but were treated and released from the Missouri Delta Medical Center Hospital.

The Rev. F. Jan Bengtson, pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Wataga, Illinois, since October 1986, retired from the ministry in June. Prior to his pastorate at Wataga, Bengston served as pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau for almost three years.

1967

Cape Girardeau city workers erect the last signs allowing right turns on red lights here. All intersections with electric traffic signals now have the signs. A city ordinance allows right turns on red lights where signs are posted, after cars first come to a stop.

Brush and weeds will be cleared from the two islands in the lagoon at Capaha Park when the lake, swollen by recent rains, has lost enough water to make the work possible. Enough growth will be removed to improve the islands' looks, but to retain as much foliage as possible to serve as nesting places and cover for the waterfowl on the lake.