Out of the past: July 4

An Old Fashioned Fourth of July Community Picnic is staged at Capaha Park, sponsored by VFW Post 3838; the festivities include two rock 'n' roll concerts, fireworks, an American Legion baseball game, a parade, an address by Cong. Jo Ann Emerson and a performance by the Compton Heights Concert Band; the picnic resurrects a community wide celebration that was discontinued in 1989.
The Independence Day observance in Cape Girardeau began yesterday with the 19th annual Great Steamboat Race, from New Orleans to St. Louis, between the Delta Queen and the Mississippi Queen steamboats; more than 800 passengers and crew from both boats arrived in Cape Girardeau; during the race, passengers and crew competed in a series of events; they concluded with "Cap'n Foghorn's Floating Follies," a talent contest staged at the Courthouse Park gazebo and judged by Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling, Police Chief Rick Hetzel and Mary Miller of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Tourism Bureau.
What is a boon to Southeast Missouri farmers cancels holiday outdoor activities; rain and a wet track cause cancellation of three shows at the Jaycees four-day Fourth of July celebration at Arena Park.
As part of the more solemn aspect of the holiday, a tribute is paid to the U.S. Marines and to Chester F. Norse Jr., a member of the Marine Corps drill team of Millington, Tennessee, who was struck by a car and killed in southern Illinois Saturday night; representatives of the local Marine Corps recruiting office participate in the tribute, and Kevin Maloney, a Jaycee and ex-Marine, reads a eulogy to the dead Marine and a tribute to the Corps; flags in the city are flown at half staff in memory of the victim at the request of the Jaycees.
Highlighted by the American Legion's picnic at Fairground Park, where thousands gather in the evening to watch a spectacular display of fireworks, Cape Girardeau observes Independence Day by general closing of business and numerous private celebrations; during the day, besides a baseball game, two flights of planes -- one of two fast and low-flying P-51s from St. Louis and another of three A-26s from St. Joseph, Missouri -- sweep over the park numerous times.
The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau rose 1.28 feet from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. today, putting water in 12 more business establishments; on the east side of Main Street, the Kroger store, a barber shop, the City Cab stand and the Cape Bargain store have water over the floor, although the tax stand continues to operate; across the street, water moves into the Gately store and on the lowest side of the floor of the Brokerage; on Spanish Street, west of Independence, the water is three-quarters of the way up the block to Merriwether Street, standing in front of Midwest Dairy Co.
Topping predictions, a crowd of approximately 12,000 persons attends the Fourth of July picnic and celebration given by the American Legion at Fairground Park; attendance reaches its peak at dusk, when fireworks are set off on the athletic field in front of the grandstand; in spite of the large number of stands on the grounds, hamburgers, hot dogs and other eats aren't available after 6 p.m., all being sold out; included in the list of articles sold are 200 gallons of ice cream, 500 buns, 800 loaves of bread, 1,600 pounds of meat -- including hot dogs, beef and hamburger -- 1,000 cases of soda, six barrels of near bear, 100 cases of near beer and 200 pies.
BENTON, Mo. -- The congregation of the Catholic Church here bids farewell to its beloved pastor of 12 years, the Rev. Joseph Fitzkam, who has been transferred to a parish at Flint Hill in St. Charles County, Missouri; his leaving causes much regret among the parishioners, as is evident from the many tears shed at the farewell service; Fitzkam weeps with them.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.