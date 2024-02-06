Out of the past: July 4

1997

An Old Fashioned Fourth of July Community Picnic is staged at Capaha Park, sponsored by VFW Post 3838; the festivities include two rock 'n' roll concerts, fireworks, an American Legion baseball game, a parade, an address by Cong. Jo Ann Emerson and a performance by the Compton Heights Concert Band; the picnic resurrects a community wide celebration that was discontinued in 1989.

The Independence Day observance in Cape Girardeau began yesterday with the 19th annual Great Steamboat Race, from New Orleans to St. Louis, between the Delta Queen and the Mississippi Queen steamboats; more than 800 passengers and crew from both boats arrived in Cape Girardeau; during the race, passengers and crew competed in a series of events; they concluded with "Cap'n Foghorn's Floating Follies," a talent contest staged at the Courthouse Park gazebo and judged by Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling, Police Chief Rick Hetzel and Mary Miller of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Tourism Bureau.

1972

What is a boon to Southeast Missouri farmers cancels holiday outdoor activities; rain and a wet track cause cancellation of three shows at the Jaycees four-day Fourth of July celebration at Arena Park.

As part of the more solemn aspect of the holiday, a tribute is paid to the U.S. Marines and to Chester F. Norse Jr., a member of the Marine Corps drill team of Millington, Tennessee, who was struck by a car and killed in southern Illinois Saturday night; representatives of the local Marine Corps recruiting office participate in the tribute, and Kevin Maloney, a Jaycee and ex-Marine, reads a eulogy to the dead Marine and a tribute to the Corps; flags in the city are flown at half staff in memory of the victim at the request of the Jaycees.