Out of the past: July 4

Thousands of people flock to the seventh annual Jackson Jaycees Fourth of July Celebration in the City Park for food, folks and fun; 48 teams compete for about 12 hours to determine the champion seven-man mud volleyball team, the games proving entertaining whether you are a participant in ankle-deep mud or a spectator.
Nobody ever questioned Curtis Shelton's ability to shoot the basketball, as his name is in the record books as Southeast Missouri State University's all-time top marksman from 3-point range; now Shelton hopes he can impart his hoop knowledge to the younger generation; the former Southeast standout guard has been named head freshman boys basketball coach at Cape Girardeau Central High School, where he will also assist with the Tigers' varsity program.
The annual American Legion Post 63 fireworks display in the evening concludes a day-long picnic event at Arena Park; Rose City Rides provides the entertainment throughout the day, and the usual food and drinks are sold; Wilma Burgess and the Misty Blues of Grand Ole Opry fame perform in the evening, as does Thrillocade, a stunt show sponsored by the SEMO District Fair Association.
Cape Girardeau plays a brief role in a national event as three boats participating in the first New Orleans-St. Louis motorboat race pass the city in the afternoon; the $5,000 first prize is won by William Petty of Wapakoneta, Ohio.
The American Legion's annual picnic at Fairground Park, coupled with the presentation of the Army's show, "Here's Your Infantry," highlight Fourth of July activities in Cape Girardeau; also on the schedule are baseball games, band concerts and a memorial service, during which the names of Cape Girardeau County's war dead are read aloud.
On his way to Cape Girardeau late in the day, Irvin Walker, 47, of St. Louis, formerly of Pocahontas, is injured when his motorcycle gets out of control coming into Jackson, headed south on Highway 25; his son, Pfc. Irvin C. Walker, also riding on the motorcycle, is thrown into the air when the bike strikes a two-foot concrete retaining wall at the north edge of the courtyard, but lands unhurt on the courthouse lawn.
Open air union services begin in Courthouse Park and will continue through August; preaching at the initial worship service is the Rev. C.H. Morton, pastor of the Presbyterian Church.
The city of Cape Girardeau is going to take one big holiday tomorrow, when practically every business house and office is shuttered in honor of Independence Day; citizens will help the American Legion celebrate gloriously the holiday and, incidentally, help the Legion raise money for a community house for the city; a big picnic is planned for Fairground Park, featuring novelty races, baseball games, speeches, airplane flight, boxing and fireworks.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
