Out of the past: July 4

1995

Thousands of people flock to the seventh annual Jackson Jaycees Fourth of July Celebration in the City Park for food, folks and fun; 48 teams compete for about 12 hours to determine the champion seven-man mud volleyball team, the games proving entertaining whether you are a participant in ankle-deep mud or a spectator.

Nobody ever questioned Curtis Shelton's ability to shoot the basketball, as his name is in the record books as Southeast Missouri State University's all-time top marksman from 3-point range; now Shelton hopes he can impart his hoop knowledge to the younger generation; the former Southeast standout guard has been named head freshman boys basketball coach at Cape Girardeau Central High School, where he will also assist with the Tigers' varsity program.

1970

The annual American Legion Post 63 fireworks display in the evening concludes a day-long picnic event at Arena Park; Rose City Rides provides the entertainment throughout the day, and the usual food and drinks are sold; Wilma Burgess and the Misty Blues of Grand Ole Opry fame perform in the evening, as does Thrillocade, a stunt show sponsored by the SEMO District Fair Association.

Cape Girardeau plays a brief role in a national event as three boats participating in the first New Orleans-St. Louis motorboat race pass the city in the afternoon; the $5,000 first prize is won by William Petty of Wapakoneta, Ohio.