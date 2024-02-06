Out of the past: July 4

1994

The Ha-Ha-Ka Sa-Pa Indian Dance Team performs at the Jackson City Park during the Jackson Jaycees' Fourth of July Celebration; the dancers are members of Boy Scout Troop 11 and Explorer Post of Jackson; other activities of the celebration include a fun run/walk, volleyball tournament, car show, craft fair and magic shows.

KELSO, Mo. -- Dozens of parishioners of the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso gather for a special service, dedicating a peace pole on the church grounds; Monsignor John Westhues officiates at the ceremony, saying, "In dedicating this pole today, we are reminding ourselves and others that we want to do our best for a peaceful, loving community."

1969

Members of the American Legion again hold their annual Fourth of July picnic at Arena Park; concession stands sell out of soft drinks and beer before the fireworks display ends the festivities.

Bids will be received within 60 days for construction of a colonial style building for the Cape Federal Savings and Loan Association on the site of the former Coca-Cola Bottling building, now being razed on West Broadway; designed by a Cape Girardeau architect, the building will cover a ground area 95 by 63 feet, have a full basement and two upper floors; it will set back 50 feet from the Broadway property line.