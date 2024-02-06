Out of the past: July 4

1993

Independence Day. Cape Girardeau celebrates the Fourth of July with a bicentennial concert by the Missouri Symphony Society Pops in the evening in the A.C. Brase Arena, followed by a fireworks display in front of the grandstand; the fifth annual Jackson Jaycees July 4 Picnic is held in Jackson City Park; the picnic includes a Fun Run and 5K Run, mud volleyball, a car show, horseshoe tournament, greased pig contest and fireworks in the evening.

KELSO, Mo. -- When the Larry Elfrink family decided it was time to move, they didn't just pack up their belongings; they hoisted the house and towed it away; the 106-year-old building was moved about 350 feet to a new location on the property just north of Kelso city limits on Friday by Johnson House Movers from Sikeston, Missouri; it was the second time the old building was moved.

1968

Clear skies, balmy breezes and pleasant temperatures entice more than 12,000 persons to Arena Park for the annual American Legion holiday picnic, which began yesterday and continues today; because of a lack of seating, some would-be spectators are turned away from the stock car races after 3,000 tickets are sold; the huge fireworks display in the evening is a real crowd pleaser.

The new Shakey's Pizza Parlor opened this week at 801 Broadway, with Robert Price as manager; the parlor is one of a chain of 400 old English pub-type decor parlors.