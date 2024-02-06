Out of the past: July 4

Independence Day. Cape Girardeau celebrates the Fourth of July with a bicentennial concert by the Missouri Symphony Society Pops in the evening in the A.C. Brase Arena, followed by a fireworks display in front of the grandstand; the fifth annual Jackson Jaycees July 4 Picnic is held in Jackson City Park; the picnic includes a Fun Run and 5K Run, mud volleyball, a car show, horseshoe tournament, greased pig contest and fireworks in the evening.
KELSO, Mo. -- When the Larry Elfrink family decided it was time to move, they didn't just pack up their belongings; they hoisted the house and towed it away; the 106-year-old building was moved about 350 feet to a new location on the property just north of Kelso city limits on Friday by Johnson House Movers from Sikeston, Missouri; it was the second time the old building was moved.
Clear skies, balmy breezes and pleasant temperatures entice more than 12,000 persons to Arena Park for the annual American Legion holiday picnic, which began yesterday and continues today; because of a lack of seating, some would-be spectators are turned away from the stock car races after 3,000 tickets are sold; the huge fireworks display in the evening is a real crowd pleaser.
The new Shakey's Pizza Parlor opened this week at 801 Broadway, with Robert Price as manager; the parlor is one of a chain of 400 old English pub-type decor parlors.
The Fourth of July falling on a Sunday, the main observance of the holiday will be shifted to Monday; the main attraction for the day will be the big American Legion picnic at Fairground Park, which will include a military show and demonstration, as well as two baseball games.
Rush H. Limbaugh leads the panel discussion in the evening at the regular forum session at Centenary Methodist Church; it is the fourth in a series of forums being conducted each Sunday night; today's topic is "The Declaration of Independence as a Charter of Freedom."
The Great Home Guard Celebration commences with a parade through the streets of Cape Girardeau in the morning, ending at Fairground Park; there the entertainment commences, including drills by the Home Guard companies of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, baseball games, athletic contests, bronco busting, patriotic speeches, dances and, of course, a grand display of fireworks to conclude the day.
The "overground tunnel" at the cement plant which connects the dry kiln with the coal house catches fire around 7:30 p.m.; about $500 worth of damage is done before the blaze is extinguished.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
