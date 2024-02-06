Out of the past: July 4

1992

Jackson area residents greet the Fourth of July with lawn chairs and mud at the annual Independence Day celebration at the Jackson City Park; 32 teams compete in a mud volleyball tournament as part of the celebration that brings between 12,000 and 15,000 to the park; the event ends with a fireworks show.

For the first time in a number of years, Cape Girardeau hosts a fireworks display in celebration of the holiday; in addition to fireworks at Arena Park, a Victorian Independence Day celebration is held at historic Glenn House.

1967

With a Marine Corps color guard leading the way, an Independence Day parade marches up Broadway in the morning; the festivities continue with the annual American Legion picnic, which began yesterday and concludes this evening; approximately 10,000 to 12,000 people attend the picnic at Arena Park, which concludes with a fireworks display.

KASKASKIA, Ill. -- The "Liberty Bell of the West," which is 11 years older than the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, rings out 129 times from this island in the middle of the Mississippi River; the old 650-pound bell has tolled independence each year on the Fourth of July since the capture of Fort Kaskaskia on July 4, 1778, from the English by George Rogers Clark.