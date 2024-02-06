Out of the past: July 31

1998

Cape Girardeau voters may be asked in November to approval a measure to double the city's motel tax to help fund development of Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus; Dr. Dale Nitzschke, SEMO president, says school officials haven't put the finishing touches on a tax proposal, but Don Dickerson, president of the university's Board of Regents, says they are looking at asking the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday to submit a ballot measure seeking to increase the 3% motel gross-receipts tax to 6%.

Cape Girardeau officials haven't decided how to use the money paying for operation of the municipal airport control tower now that the state will pay for tower operations; Gov. Mel Carnahan last month signed legislation creating the Aviation Trust Fund; among other things, the fund will reimburse cities up to $125,000 annually for control tower operations at rural airports where operations previously were funded by the federal government.

1973

Two projects aimed at improving Cape Girardeau city streets by leveling a half-mile section of Independence Street along the Missouri Pacific Railroad tracks and eliminating humps and dips by resurfacing the intersection of Broadway and Caruthers Avenue are underway; T.J. Sneed Excavators of Scott City is doing the work along the railroad tracks, while city employees are handling the other project.

A flash flood on Hubble Creek north of the Jackson city limits last night forced two children to the safety of a rock ledge, where they awaited rescue by two Jackson police officers and a member of the Cape Girardeau County sheriff's patrol; Claudia Powell, 12, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Powell, Highway 61 North, and the Powells' grandson, Phillip Horner, 8, of Quincy, Illinois, who is here visiting, were rescued when officers tied a rope across the rampaging creek and helped them across.