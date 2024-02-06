Out of the past: July 31

Cape Girardeau voters may be asked in November to approval a measure to double the city's motel tax to help fund development of Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus; Dr. Dale Nitzschke, SEMO president, says school officials haven't put the finishing touches on a tax proposal, but Don Dickerson, president of the university's Board of Regents, says they are looking at asking the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday to submit a ballot measure seeking to increase the 3% motel gross-receipts tax to 6%.
Cape Girardeau officials haven't decided how to use the money paying for operation of the municipal airport control tower now that the state will pay for tower operations; Gov. Mel Carnahan last month signed legislation creating the Aviation Trust Fund; among other things, the fund will reimburse cities up to $125,000 annually for control tower operations at rural airports where operations previously were funded by the federal government.
Two projects aimed at improving Cape Girardeau city streets by leveling a half-mile section of Independence Street along the Missouri Pacific Railroad tracks and eliminating humps and dips by resurfacing the intersection of Broadway and Caruthers Avenue are underway; T.J. Sneed Excavators of Scott City is doing the work along the railroad tracks, while city employees are handling the other project.
A flash flood on Hubble Creek north of the Jackson city limits last night forced two children to the safety of a rock ledge, where they awaited rescue by two Jackson police officers and a member of the Cape Girardeau County sheriff's patrol; Claudia Powell, 12, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Powell, Highway 61 North, and the Powells' grandson, Phillip Horner, 8, of Quincy, Illinois, who is here visiting, were rescued when officers tied a rope across the rampaging creek and helped them across.
Broadway presents a definite air of progressiveness these days; going west on Broadway, a new building is under construction for Jones Printing Co., east of Spanish Street; another job is at the Arcade recreation parlor, 505 Broadway, where workers are making an addition to the present room housing the business; in the final stages of construction is the building in the 700 block, to house the Kroger super market; farther west, at the Brennecke 66 service station, 915 Broadway, brickwork was started Thursday on a new station to replace the present building; and a new medical building and a new drug store are being built in the 1900 block of Broadway.
Two Cape Girardeau dairies announce price hikes for milk, beginning Sunday; Sunny Hill Farms Dairy Co. and Midwest Dairy Products will raise their prices 2 cents a quart; Grade A pasteurized milk sells in Cape Girardeau for 20 cents to 23 1/2 cents a quart; the prices of milk products will also go up 2 cents.
The first weekly concert of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band under the direction of Dr. C.E. Schuchert is given at Courthouse Park in the evening; at the solicitation of the musicians, Schuchert was induced to return to Cape Girardeau to carry the band organization through the present season, after it was definitely learned director H.L. Albert was leaving here to take up residence in California; business management of the band has been taken over by Arthur Harrison.
A page-one article in the Southeast Missourian tells of the un-knotting of seven couples in Common Pleas Court on Monday afternoon; Judge John A. Snider granted the divorces; in five of the cases, the wife was the complaining party; "cruel and barbaric treatment" were among the charges leveled by one wife, while several others claimed desertion.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.