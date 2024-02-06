Out of the past: July 31

1997

MARQUAND, Mo. -- For the second year in a row, the Marquand-Zion public schools finished the year in the red, and the fact hasn't gone unnoticed in Jefferson City; Marquand-Zion is one of only two districts in the state that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has identified as "financially stressed," the other being in St. Louis County; the designation means the school board can waive its Proposition C rollback this year -- levying up to an 85-cent tax increase without a vote of the people.

Trans World Express and the U.S. Department of Transportation have signed an agreement that will add one flight a day Sunday through Friday and initiate Saturday air service at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport starting Oct. 1; all flights would go to St. Louis and connect with TWA flights for about $40; connections to other airlines will be more costly; the total number of weekly flights will increase from 11 round trips to 19.

1972

Western Union Telegraph Co. has asked the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., for permission to close its branch office on Broadway and transfer its Cape Girardeau agency to the Flower Shoppe, 605 N. Kingshighway; an answer is expected within four to six weeks.

About $280 is taken in an armed robbery at Mary's Truck Stop on Highway 25 South in Jackson about 8:25 this morning by a man driving a 1960 Studebaker without a license on it; Mary Moore, proprietor, says she was alone washing dishes in the kitchen when she heard someone come in the front door; without a word, he pushed her to a stool, took the money from a bank bag and left; Moore is unsure of the caliber of the pistol the man was carrying, but says it "looked like a cannon."