Out of the past: July 31

MARQUAND, Mo. -- For the second year in a row, the Marquand-Zion public schools finished the year in the red, and the fact hasn't gone unnoticed in Jefferson City; Marquand-Zion is one of only two districts in the state that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has identified as "financially stressed," the other being in St. Louis County; the designation means the school board can waive its Proposition C rollback this year -- levying up to an 85-cent tax increase without a vote of the people.
Trans World Express and the U.S. Department of Transportation have signed an agreement that will add one flight a day Sunday through Friday and initiate Saturday air service at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport starting Oct. 1; all flights would go to St. Louis and connect with TWA flights for about $40; connections to other airlines will be more costly; the total number of weekly flights will increase from 11 round trips to 19.
Western Union Telegraph Co. has asked the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., for permission to close its branch office on Broadway and transfer its Cape Girardeau agency to the Flower Shoppe, 605 N. Kingshighway; an answer is expected within four to six weeks.
About $280 is taken in an armed robbery at Mary's Truck Stop on Highway 25 South in Jackson about 8:25 this morning by a man driving a 1960 Studebaker without a license on it; Mary Moore, proprietor, says she was alone washing dishes in the kitchen when she heard someone come in the front door; without a word, he pushed her to a stool, took the money from a bank bag and left; Moore is unsure of the caliber of the pistol the man was carrying, but says it "looked like a cannon."
Cape Girardeau, with a top temperature yesterday of 95 degrees, was what some call warm, but it wasn't as hot as in a large number of cities around the nation; in Missouri, St. Louis reached 101; Springfield, 100; Kansas City, 107, and Columbia, 102; Jackson's high mark yesterday was 96.
After a study of the recommendations of the City Planning Commission for zoning provisions in the recently annexed section of Cape Girardeau, the City Council Wednesday decided on only one change, subject to a public hearing on all the provisions; the council suggested that a section 200 feet on either side of Highway 61 from Hopper Road two-thirds of the distance north to the new city limits line be zoned for commercial use only; the plan commission had advocated that the stretch, except for commercial buildings already standing, be used for one-family residences.
Dr. W.S. Hutton, 43, a Fornfelt physician, and his son, William Love, 16, were drowned in the Mississippi River at Gray's Point, Missouri, at 5:15 p.m. yesterday; the elder Hutton lost his life while attempting to rescue his son, who was caught in an eddy; more than 100 persons stood helplessly on a sandbar and saw the pair drown.
H.B. Berry, division engineer, and J.H. Halligan, right-of-way attorney, for the Frisco Railroad, are here asking the Cape Rock Park Association to sell to the railroad a strip of land 50 feet wide so the track rounding Cape Rock can be moved back from the river; the Frisco is offering $200 for the two acres wanted, which is what was paid for the ground.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
