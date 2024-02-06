Out of the past: July 31

1999

Texas Gov. and presidential candidate George W. Bush is planning to visit Cape Girardeau Aug. 12 as part of a campaign swing through the Midwest; he will hold a $1,000-a-couple fund-raising luncheon at the home of eye surgeon Dr. Charles Cozean; Bush will also attend a public event, but rally plans haven’t been finalized.

Human beings, animals and crops are being endangered by the blast-furnace heat that has settled over the Midwest over the past two weeks; statewide, two more heat-related deaths were reported yesterday, bringing the total to 29 since July 21; locally, three persons were reported to have suffered heat-related illnesses Wednesday, according to a survey conducted by the Cape Girardeau County Department of Health; yesterday’s high was 98 degrees at the airport, with a heat index of 113.

1974

Cape Girardeau police officers’ wives shelve their picket signs until after city manager W.G. Lawley reports to the City Council on the latest negotiations of the officers’ proposals for increased salaries and better working conditions; the wives began picketing City Hall at Common Pleas Courthouse Friday after an officers’ committee reported that at an earlier meeting Lawley said there was “no way” to grant the $300 pay hike and $9,600 starting salary proposed by officers.

For the past 15 years, a multipurpose auditorium has been discussed by Cape Girardeau planning groups and civic clubs, while Southeast Missouri State University has urged improvements to its athletic complex; but for one reason or another — mostly financial — nothing was built; however, the Southeast Missouri State University Boosters Club may have a better idea: a joint venture between the city and the university to build a sport-civic arena.