Out of the past: July 30

1997

Construction of an interstate highway between Paducah, Kentucky, and Van Buren, Missouri, could cost from $450 million to $625 million depending on the route, Missouri highway officials say; the Missouri Department of Transportation is doing a cost analysis of proposed Interstate 66; the cost study focuses on four alternatives involving five possible routes; all of the routes would connect with Highway 60 at Van Buren, about 130 miles west of Paducah.

Nearly two years after its first discussions with Cape Girardeau city officials about water and sewer service, members of the building committee at Notre Dame High School still haven't applied to the city for water service; after meeting with city officials Monday, members of the building committee haven't decided how to supply the school with water, said Hillary Schmittzehe, chairman of the committee.

1972

The Rev. Jeffrey E. Loyd of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is installed as pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville in the evening; the Rev. O.E. Gerken, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau and first vice president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, is in charge of the installation.

Higher education is at the crossroads, Dr. Warren C. Lovinger, Central Missouri State College president, told the summer graduating class at State College here yesterday; he warned: "It will either lose its significance to our society and become again the privilege of the few or it will correct its weaknesses, regain its public support and go on to claim its rightful permanent position in our free society"; Lovinger spoke to a class of 402, including 142 students receiving master's degrees, the largest number to receive graduate degrees at one time since State College inaugurated its graduate program in 1966.