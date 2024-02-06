Out of the past: July 30

1996

Almost a month after they asked questions, landowners who would be affected by a Bollinger-Cape Girardeau County lake will get the answers they've been waiting for at a meeting this evening at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson; the lake project was first proposed in 1990 and resurfaced last summer; the 7,680-acre recreational lake would be built near Millersville and would affect about 200 landowners; it would be funded by a 1-cent sales tax in both counties.

Cape Girardeau is the chosen site for a new, 200-job service center, announces Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield; the insurance company, headquartered in St. Louis, plans to lease space in a "build-to-suit" facility to be constructed in Cape West Business Park at Interstate 55 and Route K.

1971

The lower electric rate design offered Cape Girardeau by the Missouri Public Service Commission staff and Missouri Utilities Co. represents about a 10.6% increase to customers, effective immediately, says Mayor Howard C. Tooke; City Council members aren't very receptive to the proposal since it was reached without considering the city's testimony, the mayor explains.

As part of the summer maintenance program at Cape Girardeau public schools, workers for Landgraf Construction Co. of Jackson are replacing window lintels at Schultz School, 101 S. Pacific St.; some tuck-pointing is also being done on the building.