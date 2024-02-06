Out of the past: July 30

Michael Sloan has accepted a call as minister of youth/missions and Gary Belcher the call as minister of music/senior adults at Lynwood Baptist Church; they join Mark Anderson, senior pastor, and Christopher Caywood, minister of education/administration, to complete the church staff.
In celebration of 131 years, the congregation of First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge holds a homecoming service; guest speaker at the morning service is Woody Burt, president of Hannibal-LaGrange College, who was interim pastor at the church in the 1980s; basket dinner is held at noon in the fellowship hall; the afternoon service features special music and burning of the sanctuary remodeling note.
May Greene School, undergoing renovations on a four-year plan during the summer months, has been one of many job sites in the community that have seen delays caused by the prolonged labor dispute between Laborers Local 282 and the Southeast Missouri Contractors Association; according to Charles E. House, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, it will be impossible to finish construction work at the school before classes begin Aug. 31; this means some students will have to be transported to other schools.
Fire Chief Carl J. Lewis announces the appointment of Paul Kesterson as captain to fill the vacancy left by the death of his brother, Wilbur F. Kesterson, on June 20, after serving the Cape Girardeau force nearly 22 years; filling his duties as dispatcher at Station No. 1 will be Jerry Lee Emerson, who was promoted from fireman.
Picking of the peach crop has begun at some local orchards, and soon an increased heavy flow of fine fruit will move to market; prices vary, with many peaches now being offered from $1 to $3.50 per bushel.
With 55 missions to his credit as pilot of a fighter-bomber in France and Germany, 1st Lt. James W. Logan is in Cape Girardeau on a 30-day leave, spending it with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James C. Logan, 1600 Independence St.; he has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters, and his unit received the Presidential Citation.
Edward Gray, an examining engineer for the Interstate Commerce Commission, will be in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 3 to inspect the Cape Girardeau Northern Railway and the territory it serves, with a view of determining whether to approve the request of the receiver for a loan from the government to rehabilitate the railroad.
The large sawmill at Sand Spur, a few miles north of Allenville on the Jackson Branch railroad, was destroyed by fire Tuesday, and with it great quantities of usable lumber; the mill was located on the W.C. Hays farm and was formerly known as the Feuerhahn Mill.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
