Out of the past: July 30

1995

Michael Sloan has accepted a call as minister of youth/missions and Gary Belcher the call as minister of music/senior adults at Lynwood Baptist Church; they join Mark Anderson, senior pastor, and Christopher Caywood, minister of education/administration, to complete the church staff.

In celebration of 131 years, the congregation of First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge holds a homecoming service; guest speaker at the morning service is Woody Burt, president of Hannibal-LaGrange College, who was interim pastor at the church in the 1980s; basket dinner is held at noon in the fellowship hall; the afternoon service features special music and burning of the sanctuary remodeling note.

1970

May Greene School, undergoing renovations on a four-year plan during the summer months, has been one of many job sites in the community that have seen delays caused by the prolonged labor dispute between Laborers Local 282 and the Southeast Missouri Contractors Association; according to Charles E. House, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, it will be impossible to finish construction work at the school before classes begin Aug. 31; this means some students will have to be transported to other schools.

Fire Chief Carl J. Lewis announces the appointment of Paul Kesterson as captain to fill the vacancy left by the death of his brother, Wilbur F. Kesterson, on June 20, after serving the Cape Girardeau force nearly 22 years; filling his duties as dispatcher at Station No. 1 will be Jerry Lee Emerson, who was promoted from fireman.