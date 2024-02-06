Out of the past: July 30

1994

Plaza Gifts and Office Supplies, which opened in Town Plaza Shopping Center in 1965, is closing; Frank Klueppel, owner of the business, announced he is closing the Cape Girardeau store and a branch at Sikeston, Missouri.

The baseball field at Capaha Park continues to stamp itself as one of the best in the region; a brand-new scoreboard is being installed at the field; it measures approximately 38 feet wide and 22 feet tall; the reported cost of the scoreboard is close to $50,000 and is a joint project of the Capaha Field Improvement Committee and Pepsi, which serves as a major sponsor.

1969

Cape Girardeau city manager Paul F. Frederick announces the appointments of L.W. McDowell as the city public works superintendent and Steve C. Propst to succeed him as superintendent of parks and recreation; the changes come about as the result of John Eldridge's resignation as head of the public works department.

Two new deanships have been created at State College, and the appointment of a Wisconsin educator to fill one is announced by the college; the addition to the college staff is Dr. Milford O. Holt, who will serve as dean of teacher education; the college also announces Dr. James M. Drickey, director of graduate studies, has been designated dean of graduate studies.