Out of the past: July 30

A shortage of physicians willing to treat Medicaid patients has been identified as one of the biggest health-care gaps in Cape Girardeau County. Missouri health officials met with about 25 local medical representatives and residents at the Cape Girardeau Health Department to identify the county's health-care needs and examine how best they can be addressed.
The Antique and Collectibles Market usually held at the Arena Building will be at the Holiday Inn Convention Center on Sunday. The monthly event is one of several that had to be changed this week when portions of the Arena Building's ceiling started falling.
The Rev. Robert E. Lange is installed as the first full-time campus minister for the 500 Lutheran students at State College at an afternoon service at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Louis H. Launhardt, pastor of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, has served as part-time pastor for students at the college.
Vesper service and a reception in the evening are the first items on the schedule for a state meeting of soil and water district supervisors. The two events are held at the Dearmont Quadrangle Dining Hall. Speaker for the reception is city manager Paul F. Frederick.
The midsummer weather has started to damage farm and garden crops in Cape Girardeau and adjoining counties; the heat, rather than lack of moisture, is beginning to toll on corn and some other crops; cotton growth is said to be excellent.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- A federal grand jury in St. Louis, which investigated the lynching of Cleo Wright, a black man, by a mob here last Jan. 25, reports to U.S. District Judge George H. Moore "the facts disclosed do not constitute any federal offense;" therefore, no indictments are returned in the case. The grand jury, however, criticized the killing as a "shameful outrage against all the rights which Americans hold dear. ..."
The boys of Company L and the Sixth Regiment band will be in Cape Girardeau only a few more days; they are scheduled to mobilize here Sunday and depart by special train the next morning for Nevada, Missouri, where they will remain with all Missouri troops for about 30 days, after which they will be sent to Fort Sill, Oklahoma. A farewell picnic for the novice soldiers will be Thursday.
A distraught woman, a newcomer to Cape Girardeau, jumps off the rock wall on the levee front into the river. Her husband plunges in after her and, with the help of another man, saves her from drowning. The woman takes the plunge after quarreling with her husband and in the sight of their daughter.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
