Out of the past: July 30

1992

A shortage of physicians willing to treat Medicaid patients has been identified as one of the biggest health-care gaps in Cape Girardeau County. Missouri health officials met with about 25 local medical representatives and residents at the Cape Girardeau Health Department to identify the county's health-care needs and examine how best they can be addressed.

The Antique and Collectibles Market usually held at the Arena Building will be at the Holiday Inn Convention Center on Sunday. The monthly event is one of several that had to be changed this week when portions of the Arena Building's ceiling started falling.

1967

The Rev. Robert E. Lange is installed as the first full-time campus minister for the 500 Lutheran students at State College at an afternoon service at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Louis H. Launhardt, pastor of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, has served as part-time pastor for students at the college.

Vesper service and a reception in the evening are the first items on the schedule for a state meeting of soil and water district supervisors. The two events are held at the Dearmont Quadrangle Dining Hall. Speaker for the reception is city manager Paul F. Frederick.