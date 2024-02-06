Out of the past: July 3

1997

Missouri's Total Transportation Commission has set the stage for a political move to "steal" gasoline tax money to fund mass transit projects in the state, a former member of the state's Highways and Transportation Commission charges; the head of the Total Transportation group denied the allegation; former highway commissioner and Cape Girardeau lawyer John Oliver Jr. says the Total Transportation Commission is part of a political move designed to take over functions of the highway commission as the first step in diverting gas tax money away from road projects.

Fed up with the neglected properties near May Greene Elementary School, 10 people have signed a petition asking that the neighborhood be cleaned up; the petition reads in part, "We are tired of the smell and the eyesores. We maintain our property. Why can't they?"

1972

Property at 1320 N. Kingshighway has been purchased by the Cape Girardeau Memorial Co., which will move there from its present location at 2103 Broadway; the Broadway property has been purchased by Cape Girardeau Federal Savings and Loan Association, which has no immediate plans for the property; Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Mungle, who own the memorial firm, devoted to production and sale of gravestones, will remodel the property and move the business there early this fall.

Garber's Men's Wear, a men's furnishing outlet in business in Town Plaza Shopping Center since the center was built, has been purchased from Charles Garber by Frank Hamra, who operates a retail clothing outlet at Anna, Illinois; Garber and Harold Murphy will remain with the store.