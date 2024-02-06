Out of the past: July 3

Missouri's Total Transportation Commission has set the stage for a political move to "steal" gasoline tax money to fund mass transit projects in the state, a former member of the state's Highways and Transportation Commission charges; the head of the Total Transportation group denied the allegation; former highway commissioner and Cape Girardeau lawyer John Oliver Jr. says the Total Transportation Commission is part of a political move designed to take over functions of the highway commission as the first step in diverting gas tax money away from road projects.
Fed up with the neglected properties near May Greene Elementary School, 10 people have signed a petition asking that the neighborhood be cleaned up; the petition reads in part, "We are tired of the smell and the eyesores. We maintain our property. Why can't they?"
Property at 1320 N. Kingshighway has been purchased by the Cape Girardeau Memorial Co., which will move there from its present location at 2103 Broadway; the Broadway property has been purchased by Cape Girardeau Federal Savings and Loan Association, which has no immediate plans for the property; Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Mungle, who own the memorial firm, devoted to production and sale of gravestones, will remodel the property and move the business there early this fall.
Garber's Men's Wear, a men's furnishing outlet in business in Town Plaza Shopping Center since the center was built, has been purchased from Charles Garber by Frank Hamra, who operates a retail clothing outlet at Anna, Illinois; Garber and Harold Murphy will remain with the store.
Redoubling their efforts as the crest of the Mississippi River flood nears, hundreds of workers have the situation pretty well in hand along the threatened Swift Shore Levee, two miles north of McClure, Illinois; with relief to come within 24 hours when the river is expected to reach its peak, there is growing optimism that the fight has been won; meanwhile, following yesterday's fall due to upstream levee breaks, the river at Cape Girardeau is on the rise again, with the stage at 8 a.m. of 40.6 feet, nearly 6 inches higher than the corresponding hour yesterday; the latest forecast calls for a crest of 41.5 feet tomorrow.
In an opinion sought by Prosecuting Attorney Robert Buerkle, Assistant Attorney General W.C. Blair has ruled that sale of liquor by the drink in Cape Girardeau can't become automatic until after the 1950 census; shortly after Cape Girardeau voted to extend its city limits, several persons asked Buerkle to seek the opinion on the grounds that with the additional population the city is known to have more than the 20,000 persons needed for hard liquor to be sold here.
Mrs. T.J. Caruthers, formerly school nurse, is named county nurse by the County Court; she will take the place left vacant by the resignation of Grace Rodgers.
A crowd of 10,000 is expected to attend tomorrow's Independence Day picnic at Fairground Park; it is the third annual picnic sponsored by the local American Legion post; the celebration will begin with a parade at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. with fireworks and military maneuvers; in between the large crowd will enjoy a baseball doubleheader -- Capahas versus Dyersburg, Tennessee -- dinner, a golf contest, pogo races and open-air dancing.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.